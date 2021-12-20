Police arrest umpire in the middle of the Navojoa-Mazatlán LMP game

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mazatlan Sinaloa / 12.20.2021 00:19:57





An unusual image this Sunday in the Mexican Pacific League because in the middle of the game, one of the umpires was arrested by the police of the baseball duel between Mayos de Navojoa and Venados de MazatlánAll this in an atmosphere of confusion at the Teodoro Mariscal stadium in Sinaloa.

Images of the ampáyer Humberto “Lobito” Saiz being retired by security elements of the compound and also by agents of the state police, who carried him with their hands tied behind his back and held by the neck.

Minutes later, the regional media Pacific TV confirmed the fact with the municipal security report, in which they state that the detainee was taken to the railing, which is the area where the judge who qualifies the detainees who are taken by the Agent of the Municipal Public Security Secretary is located.

???????? ARE THEY TAKEN TO THE AMPAYITA ????????

Unusual! The police arrived for the Ampayer of 3rd Humberto “Lobito” Saiz and arrested him from the game, supposedly for being in an inconvenient condition. This during the 3rd game of the series between Venados de Mazatlán and Mayos de Navojoa ???? INCREDIBLE‼ ️ pic.twitter.com/CMgiwVFtLK – La Reta (@laretadeportes) December 20, 2021

Umpire LMP was drunk, according to versions

Unofficial versions speak that Humberto Saiz was in an inconvenient state; some users of the networks made comments prior to his arrest, pointing out that he was bringing “a pachanga” at third base, while the aforementioned Pacific TV affirms that the Lobito had discussions and altercations during the game with his fellow umpires, with managers, with players and even with some fans.

At the moment there is no official statement from the Mexican Pacific League about this incident.