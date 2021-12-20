Photos from the filming of Wes Anderson with Tom Hanks in Chinchón

As we have already told you, Wes Anderson is in Spain filming his new movie, still untitled, and while some of his stars arrive in Madrid, we have already seen the first ultra-famous face. We have exclusive photos of Wes Anderson in Chinchón with Tom Hanks filming one of the scenes, as well as new details from the filming (including the odd eccentricity of its director).

Wes traveled the streets of Chinchón in this vehicle. (Photo: Agencies)

Six-time Oscar nominee and two-time winner. That people like this are suddenly a handful of miles from any of us is quite exciting, really. And it is already Wes anderson in Chinchón with Tom Hanks giving shine to the new project of the first, still unnamed. And we have fresh news!

We know when it is set

At least approximately. By dress Tom Hanks and the car who handles (a Cadillac convertible), the film has all the earmarks of placing itself, at least aesthetically, among the 50s and 60s, decades Wes Anderson adores and they have set several of his films.

This is the cream colored Cadillac convertible we saw Tom Hanks in with several girls. (Photo: Agencies)

A happy dad?

We also see him traveling with a bulky luggage and several girls (his daughters or granddaughters in fiction?), whom we also find riding in a minibus that took them to the filming set.

The little ones accompanying Tom to the Cadillac scene got on a minibus that took them to the filming set. (Photo: Agencies)

The eccentricities of Wes Anderson

Another thing that caught our attention were the pints from the director. Wes Anderson wore a white suit and a panama hat, yayo loafers and red socks. That if I was doing extra, I shut up, but it gives all the feeling that it is his roll.

Spotless suit with ankle-length trousers that reveal a red sock, comfortable shoe to kick set and a little panama hat. It is seen that the white color is cool to the director. (Photo: Agencies)

And more eccentricities: made all the red oleanders change that had been planted at the entrance to the Parador de Chinchón … by white oleanders. We know about the chromatic obsession of the director, which usually leads to the screen, but this? Really?

Wes Anderson cruised the set in this electric stroller that he drove himself. (Photo: Agencies)

Wes Anderson’s golf cart in Chinchón with Tom Hanks… by car

As the filming time came, we also saw how one and the other are transported. The actor got on a car from the parador, while the director moved around the set mounted on one of those electric strollers used to play golf. Normal, since he has to be supervising every detail …

Tom Hanks, at the door of the inn and about to get in the car that would take him to the set. (Photo: Agencies)

And while the sets continue to be built

And while Wes Anderson is filming in Chinchón with Tom Hanks, the operators they follow all milk building the sets that are going to be used these days. The last we have discovered is this kind of cylindrical stone tower.

Next to one of the dioramas that resemble a desert, the workers run to finish this construction of ‘stone’, a cylindrical tower. (Photo: Agencies)

We will continue to tell you everything we discover about this new project, but while we remind you that The French Chronicle, his last finished film, opens at the end of next month. There’s nothing left!