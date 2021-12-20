Pediatrics and Pediatric Nursing, “forgotten” by Health

Luis Carlos Blesa Baviera, president of the Spanish Association of Pediatrics (AEP).

The scientific societies of the Spanish Association of Pediatrics (AEP), Spanish Association of Primary Care Pediatrics (AEPap), Spanish Society of Out-of-hospital Pediatrics and Primary Care (Sepeap), Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (Semergen), Spanish Society General and Family Physicians (SEMG) and the Spanish Association of Pediatric Nursing (AEEP), which bring together more than 30,000 professionals, between Family doctors, pediatricians and nurses, reject the Strategic Plan for Primary and Community Care 2022-2023 presented by the Ministry of Health, for not including any proposal for the specialties of Pediatrics or Pediatric Nursing, among other reasons.

Societies remember that Pediatric specialists are part of Primary Care of our country since RD 137 of Basic Health Structures, promulgated in 1984. “Since then, they have assisted newborns, infants, children and adolescents and accompany Spanish families, supervising their upbringing in the more than 13,000 health centers and clinics of the National Health System”, they highlight in the joint statement.

Children’s specialists of the first level of care promote health and prevent disease in more than 6.3 million children under 14 years of age of our country. For medical organizations, the absence of these specialties from the first level of care would generate inequity and barriers to access to health for children and adolescents, more important in families with fewer resources, those who cannot afford to access specialists in Pediatrics outside of public health. “All of this would entail a deterioration in the health indicators of the child-adolescent population. We must remember that children have the right to the best available health care, and that the basis of adult health is prevention in childhood, “they emphasize.



What does Pediatrics and Pediatric Nursing claim?

“Is outrageous for Spanish families how this plan forgets to cite Pediatrics and Pediatric Nursing at the time of carrying out specific interventions, with which it is intended to improve and favor the incorporation to the squares, offering better working conditions and stability. This new Plan appears to be a mere declaration of intent, as it is not accompanied by an economic report, or an increase in investments in Primary Care. Neither are specific numbers of staff proposed, nor is the time necessary to carry out adequate healthcare work valued “, criticize the scientific societies.

For Primary health care workers, the managerss “they cannot hide” in that there are no professionals: “From the same Government, in the words of Vice President Yolanda Díaz, it is recognized that there is no shortage of workers, but adequate and attractive hiring conditions. Real institutional measures are urgently needed in the political, academic and health fields that provide resources, empower and make the Primary Care for citizens, and also for professionals, as it has amply demonstrated its resolutive capacity and efficiency for the health system and for the population. The return on investment in Primary Care is higher than other levels of care “.

Therefore, they consider that it is necessary to maintain a robust Primary Care, which includes specific professionals for children, is essential for the health of the population throughout life. “The professional societies and associations hope that the state health officials and the autonomous communities will reIdentify and prevent minors and their families from losing their best allies: the pediatricians, family doctors and pediatric nurses who accompany and take care of them in Primary Care “, they conclude.