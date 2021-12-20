Paola Pliego is in love with her figure

The beautiful Mexican fencer, Paola Pliego placeholder image, continues to speak in the world of social networks and this time he surprised all his followers by wearing a beautiful swimsuit in one of his latest publications.

Paola Pliego is a sportsman very dedicated to her workouts to get to the skills in tune and is always in strong gym routines to maintain a beautiful and enviable figure.

As is always the case, Paola Pliego tries to share a little of her free time in her official accounts and this occasion was no exception by uploading a photo where she wears a swimsuit that shows her beauty and charm.

With a swimsuit In white and brown, the Mexican fencer caused a stir among her followers who did not miss the opportunity to tell her how beautiful she looked with this fresh outfit.

Pliego became well known after her problem with the Conade By leaving her out of the Olympic Games, after that bad moment the fencer decided to join the Uzbekistan team to compete in the Olympic tournament.

But before that, Paola Pliego was a regular participant in Mexican fencing in various latitudes.

Pliego won the 2013-14 Fencing World Cup in the youth category. In the 2014-15 season, she was classified second in the Cancun satellite tournament. She also won the bronze medal at the 2015 Pan American Fencing Championships in Santiago, after losing 10-15 in the semifinals against American Dagmara Wozniak.

Palmares.

In the same championship, he won the silver medal with the Mexican team, which he joined together with Úrsula González, Julieta Toledo and Tania Arrayales.

He also won two gold medals in the Pan American Fencing Championship, in the individual and team category. Even with these results, she was never called again to represent Mexico in international events.

Paola Pliego looks beautiful in a swimsuit. Photo: Instagram Paola Pliego