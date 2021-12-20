Palermo unleashes madness at wedding; they forget the bride and groom and celebrate Boca

There is no doubt that passion for soccer may exceed all limits, even if you find yourself en the middle of a wedding. This was demonstrated in Argentina, where Martin Palermo, historical of Boca Juniors, it was invited being a friend of the groom; those present forgot about the event and They went to celebrate the ex-footballer.

Martin Palermo it is not only in the Boca Juniors top scorers, but he also gave them many titles, because in his stage with the Xeneize set he conquered 13 medals, in addition to marking 236 goals in 404 games, so fans do not forget this idol.

The madness that Palermo unleashed at a wedding

Through a series of videos what did they do viral, you can see how Martín Palermo is coming to a wedding and he is just greeting some of those present when there was already a group of fans waiting for him.

???????? Martin Palermo in Boca ⚽️236 ???? 404 PJ ???? 13 ???? ‍❤️‍ ???? ‍ ???? The Titan was at a wedding and suddenly … ???? ️ “Thank you very much, Palermo … You gave us the goals, you gave us joy, what you did for Boca is not forgotten in life” ???? @LucasBeltramo pic.twitter.com/X6wzpVF6Lu – The Graphic (@elgraficoweb) December 19, 2021

Apparently the vast majority are Boca Juniors fans, so they came together and they began to acclaim Palermo; far from being uncomfortable or asking them to stop, the titan made its way and entered the ball, jumping and singing as strong as he could.

“Thank you very much Palermo. Thank you very much Palermo. Thank you very much Palermo. Thank you very much Palermo. You gave us the goals, you gave us joys, What you did for Boca is not forgotten in life, it is not forgotten in life … “, is heard among fans.

The amateurs They put him in the center, they hugged him, they jumped and you they dedicated a few minutes of club for everything he gave Boca Juniors. Finally after a while, they applaud him, he hugs one of those present and leaves to continue with the party.

Martin Palermo Is one of the most great idols of Boca Juniors, because together with Juan Román Riquelme or Diego Armando Maradona (Rest in peace), is one that is always acclaimed by fans. This was insane.