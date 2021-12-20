Page not found
Extraordinary Giveaway
Christmas Lottery 2021: Draw Prizes, buy and look up numbers, hours and get paid by Bizum, live
Follow the special coverage on television that laSexta has prepared and on the laSexta.com website for the Extraordinary Christmas Draw of the National Lottery on December 22.
‘Jugones’
The pessimism of PSG on whether they will be able to renew Mbappé: “It’s complicated”
Leonardo, sports director of the Parisian club, already openly says that they have to respect the decision about their future.
Last minute
Breaking news of Coronavirus, today: Spain and the world, live
Four days after Christmas Eve, coronavirus infections in Spain continue to skyrocket, as does the expansion of the omicron variant, and the CCAA accelerate the rate of vaccination.
You suffer from spinal muscular atrophy
Víctor and his exoskeleton: how this 2-year-old boy can already be “one more” playing at school
Victor had a dream: that his companions would see him walking. He has been using an exoskeleton in therapy for months, but he wanted to go to school with him. This Monday he has fulfilled his dream.
Difficult christmas
The hardest decision of grandparents Juan and Micaela, or how many Christmas will spend due to COVID
The COVID situation is generating more than one headache in many families. Four days before Christmas Eve, some have already decided to cancel everything: not even with an antigen test they believe they can keep the virus at bay.
Coronavirus pandemic
The European Medicines Agency gives the green light to Novavax’s vaccine against COVID-19
The Novavax vaccine is recommended for adults over 18 years of age and must be given in two doses, 21 days apart.
Interview in Al Rojo Vivo
Bengoa’s warning about Christmas encounters: “Anything that is limiting contacts between now and January is going to be necessary.”
The former director of the WHO is committed to expanding the restrictions and also appeals to individual responsibility while highlighting the importance of vaccination.
We speak with Paloma Martínez
You may not be using the antigen test well: a pharmacist explains how to do it
We spoke with Paloma Martínez, who has told us how establishments like hers experience the high demand for these tests a few days before the Christmas holidays.
Winds of 195 kilometers / hour
More than 300 dead and 1.8 million affected by the passage of typhoon ‘Rai’ in the Philippines
The Philippine Police have detailed that to date 319 deaths have been confirmed, while 239 people have been injured and 56 have been reported missing.
Formula 1
Alert in Mercedes: concerns the continuity of Lewis Hamilton after losing the World Cup
The seven-time world champion took a few days to reflect on his future and has yet to break his silence.
Is already recovered
Raquel del Rosario shows how her son’s face has been after the puma attack
A couple of months ago the singer revealed that she had saved her son from the attack of a puma in the same garden of her house.
Elections in Castilla y León
“What the hell!”: Igea’s reaction to learning live that he has been dismissed as vice president
Francisco Igea has learned in Onda Cero that the president of Castilla y León has dismissed the members of the Citizens’ Government and has not hidden his monumental anger, which we reproduce in this video.
Formula 1
The illusion of Fernando Alonso after the season of his return to F1: “My best year since 2014”
The two-time champion, who finished tenth in the drivers’ standings ahead of Esteban Ocon, says it has been “a fantastic season”.
Great anger in Ciudadanos
“They are liars”: Villacís (Cs) explodes against Mañueco and Casado after the electoral advance in Castilla y León
The deputy mayor of the Madrid City Council has been visibly angry at the decision made by the popular leader of Castilla y León, which has put an end to the coalition government in the community by scheduling the elections for February 13.
“A misunderstanding”
Peng Shuai’s Bizarre Speech Change: “I Have Never Said Or Written That Someone Sexually Assaulted Me”
The tennis player now says that she never accused the former deputy prime minister of China and assures that everything has been a “misunderstanding” in recent weeks.
13 positives
UEFA makes a drastic decision with Tottenham: eliminated from the Conference by the Covid outbreak
The English club, out of the third European competition after losing the match against Stade Rennais.
Mid-term survey
CIS barometer | The PSOE would win the elections with more than seven points of advantage over the PP
By blocks, the sum of the left and the right suggests a tie. Only four tenths separate the PSOE and Unidas Podemos (41.7%) compared to PP, Vox and Ciudadanos (41.3%).
Weather forecast
The time for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve: the first of the many storms of this Christmas arrives
The rain will be concentrated mainly in Andalusia, Extremadura and Galicia where accumulations of between 100 l / m2 and 250 l / m2 are expected.