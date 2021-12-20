Our Favorite Healthy Habits of 2021

Take a thank you photo. If a gratitude journal isn’t your thing, make a plan to take a daily photo of something special in your life. It can be a nice photo of your dog, a sunset or a delicious meal. Take a moment to study the photo, reflect on your feelings of gratitude, and then share it with a friend or post it on social media. When we strive to fixate on our surroundings or show appreciation for the people, places, or things that make us happy, it is called “savoring.” Scientists know that savoring exercises can lead to significant gains in happiness and general well-being.

Create a list of “feelings”. Every day when you brush your teeth or make your coffee, ask yourself: seriously, how are you? Think of a word that accurately describes how you feel. Disturbing? Energetic? Enjoyed? Tired? (Avoid standard responses like “good,” “great,” or “average.”) This simple tagging activity is surprisingly effective in defusing stress and eliminating negative thoughts. (The Hoffman Institute has a detailed list of sentiments at hoffmaninstitute.org). Studies show that when we describe our feelings, we help turn off our brain’s emotional alarm system and decrease our response to stress. Ask your children to choose a word that describes their feelings every day. It can be a fun family routine that surprises you.

Do a five finger meditation. This is an easy way to calm down, no matter where you are. Use the index finger of one hand to trace the outline of the opposite hand. While tracing one finger up, inhale. As you draw it down, breathe out. Continue finger by finger until you have traced the entire hand. Now reverse the directions and do it again, making sure to inhale when drawing up and exhale when drawing down. I’ve used this method on airplanes, before getting the covid vaccine, and during stressful meetings, and it always works.

Make easy. In the scientific study of habit formation, what makes it the most difficult to achieve your goal is called friction, which usually comes in three ways: distance, time, and effort. The frictionless habits that you will maintain are those that are convenient, occur close to home, and do not require a lot of time or effort. For example, one of my goals this year was to cook more and stop ordering take-out or buying expensive groceries prepared in stores. I hated going to the supermarket and it was difficult for me to cook for one person. So I read a Wirecutter article about the best meal kit delivery services and realized that it could make cooking at home easier for me. I started using the Martha Stewart and Marley Spoon meal kits, and it was like having a personal chef. By eliminating friction, cooking is now fun, easy, and delicious.

Look at the jellyfish. One of the best mindfulness tips I came across this year was from Cord Jefferson, the television screenwriter who thanked his therapist on national television when he won an Emmy Award. Jefferson told me that he had a hard time doing traditional meditation, but that he enjoyed watching a webcam showing the jellyfish at the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Bookmark the address of the jellyfish chamber at montereybayaquarium.org and lose yourself in the gentle pulsing of the jellyfish for a brief mindful pause during your workday.