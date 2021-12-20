Ómicron will be the predominant variant in the US in the coming weeks

Ómicron will be the predominant variant of the coronavirus in the coming weeks in the United States, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, in English), Rochelle Walensky, predicted this Friday.

The health official pointed out at the press conference of the White House work team against the pandemic that “despite the fact that delta continues to circulate widely in the US, omicron is increasing rapidly.”

You may be interested: Russian clinic Ómicron wants to ban use of the name for a new covid variant



Therefore, “we expect it to become the predominant strain in the US, as it has happened in other countries, in the coming weeks,” Walensky said.

The director of the CDC stressed that omicron has been detected so far in 39 states of the country and in 75 nations around the world.

He added that omicron infections are being seen in the United States both in people fully immunized against covid-10 and in those who have received the booster dose, but stressed that these cases “are milder or asymptomatic due to the protection of the vaccine”.

According to data from the CDC, infections and hospitalizations due to covid in the United States have increased in the last week.

You may also be interested: The delta variant is dominant in Colombia, where there were 53 deaths from covid

The daily average of the last seven days has been 119,500 cases and 7,800 hospital admissions, which represents an increase of 4% compared to the previous week.