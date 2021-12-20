Ómicron will be the main US variant in weeks: CDC Director

In a message from the White House, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky, stated that “we hope that (Ómicron) will become the predominant strain in USA, as has happened in other countries, in the next weeks”.

He explained that Delta is still the main variant circulating in the United States, but “Ómicron is increasing rapidly” and therefore will be able to displace it soon.

At the moment they monitor infections, even in already immunized people, as this form of the virus has a high capacity to re-infect.

Although in the vaccinated population “are milder or asymptomatic”The cases with Ómicron.

The United States, on the other hand, faces an increase in infections and hospitalizations more and more accelerated, with 4% more admissions of serious patients in the week.

The Omicron variant is already detected in 39 of the 50 states of the country. It also reached at least 75 nations in the world.

In southern African countries as well as Denmark and the United Kingdom it has been the dominant variant for a few days.

It should be noted that the northern states of Mexico -especially Chihuahua, Sonora and Baja California- that border the United States are currently the most affected by new infections of COVID-19, although at the moment they have not detected an Omicron variant .