Ómicron could cause a “tidal wave” of COVID infections in the US

After two years of coronavirus pandemic, America faces another bleak winter, in which the Omicron variant, red-hot, threatens to further exacerbate an already dangerous surge in cases.

Hospitalizations for covid have soared 45% in the last month, and cases have increased by 40% to reach an average of seven days of 123 thousand new infections a day, according to a Reuters tally.

Pfizer, a major vaccine maker, predicted Friday that the pandemic would last until 2024 and that a lower dose version of your vaccine for children 2 to 4 years generated a weaker response than expected, which could delay its authorization.

The omicron variant appears to be much more transmissible than previous ones of the virus and better able to evade immune defenses, according to early studies.

Public health officials say it is likely to become the dominant variant in the country, following rapid spread in places like South Africa and the UK, and could put a strain on hospitals still struggling to contain the surge in delta variant of the boreal summer.

PUT ON THE REINFORCEMENT NOW. The omicron tsunami is likely to reach a nearby hospital soon, “Dr. Tom Frieden, former chief of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), posted on Twitter.

Preliminary data from South Africa suggest that omicron causes milder disease than the delta variant, which continues to cause much of the current wave. But a British study published Friday found no difference in severity between the two.

In any case, the extraordinary level of infectivity omicron means it could cause many more deaths, America’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said on Friday.

When more people are infected, the total number of hospitalizations is going to be higher. That’s simple math, “Fauci told CNBC television.

Both the National Hockey League like NBA They postponed games this week, and the basketball league and the National Football League imposed tighter COVID-19 restrictions after dozens of players tested positive.

