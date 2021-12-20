Olimpia 2-0 Real Spain. Summary | Potro Gutiérrez moves away from the title

Editorial Mediotiempo and AFP

An uphill task awaits Raúl “Potro” Gutiérrez if he wants to be proclaimed champion of Honduran soccer, since the Mexican coach of Real Spain was defeated this Sunday 2-0 by Olimpia in the Ida Final, waiting for the last 90 minutes in local condition next Thursday.

With Jorge Álvarez as a figure when scoring a double in minutes 39 and 50, Olimpia will arrive with a good advantage to the Vuelta to seek their fourth consecutive title in Honduras under the tutelage of Argentine Pedro Troglio.

The score could be wider, but some interventions by goalkeeper Luis López and the lack of forcefulness of El León left those led by Raúl Gutiérrez with some life, who for Ida suffered the low key of Argentine striker Ramiro Rocca due to a strong cold that, fortunately, has been ruled out as a coronavirus.

“One has a life advice, that when you are lost you have to go back to the bases and that is a situation that always gives results. You have to remind them of that, today’s game there was no performance, you can afford that with other teams, but not against Olimpia and in a Final. These are highly competitive matches and we need a high level of attention that we did not have, “said El Potro after the match.

Real Spain needs to win by three goals difference or by two to force a 30-minute extension. In case of persisting the tie in the global scoreboard, the title will be defined on penalties.

Pedro Troglio is looking for his fourth consecutive cup since arriving in Olympia and the 34th for his team, since the first division was founded in 1965. Real Spain is fighting for its thirteenth title.