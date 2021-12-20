Nicolas Cage’s “The Search” becomes a series

Now, Disney + has given the green light to a television series. However, now it will not appear Nicolas Cage, but will have a Latin protagonist, yet to be signed. “The production will explore current themes, such as identity, community, historical authorship and patriotism, told from the point of view of Jess Moraler, a twenty-year-old dreamer who with her diverse group of friends embarks on the adventure of her life, to discover his mysterious family history and recover the lost treasure “, comments the official statement of the streaming platform.

Repeats as producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who did the same with the original films, and who has revealed that he is also working on a third installment for theaters. “It would have the same cast as the originals,” he revealed.

Jon Turteltaub directed the tapes, which included Sean Bean, Harvey Keitel, Diane Kruger, Justin Bartha, Jon Voight and Christopher Plummer in the cast, accompanying the aforementioned Nicolas Cage. It gave life to Ben Gates, whose family has been obsessed for several generations with an ancient treasure that dates back to the time of the Knights Templar. One of his ancestors received the first clue of his existence. After years of research, he has found a reliable clue. However, it is impossible for him to take the next step, as it takes him directly to the best-guarded document in the United States: the Declaration of Independence.

Remember that you can read more stories from movie theater and be aware of all film premieres in Decine21.com.