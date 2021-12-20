NFL today. Saints 9-0 Bucs | 1st shutout of Tom Brady in 15 years

Editorial Mediotiempo

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa / 12/19/2021 23:00:16





Disappointing Week 15 presentation from defending champions of the NFL, the Tampa bay buccaneers, that at home they were shut out 9-0 by New Orleans Saints, sowing several doubts just three weeks after the end of the regular season due to the level of play exhibited on offense and the injuries of some of its figures.

One of the most embarrassing nights for Tom Brady In more than two decades as a professional, Sunday Night Football was experienced because it had been 15 years since he left with zero points in the NFL. The last time was the December 10, 2006 with the New England Patriots, at that time he lost 21-0 away in Miami in a season that would lead to the American Conference Championship Game.

This Sunday, TB12 he completed just over half of his shipments (26 of 48) for a modest 214 yards and an interception, as well as being sacked four times by the Saints’ front lines. In addition to that, Brady suffered from injuries of his three most important offensive players: Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, all of them absent during the second half and awaiting evaluations.

While they remain in first place of the Southern Division, the Bucs fell to third place in the National Conference at 10-4, behind the leaders Green bay packers and of the Dallas cowboys, both triumphant this Sunday and those of Wisconsin with a safe ticket to the Playoffs.

Brady goes 0-4 against Saints in regular season

A curious case of Thomas Edward Patrick Brady against the New Orleans Saints because Since his arrival in Tampa Bay in 2020, he has played four times in the regular season against New Orleans and was defeated in all of them.; Mind you, his revenge was more than sweet in last year’s Playoffs because he eliminated them on the road in the game that marked the retirement of Drew Brees from the NFL.