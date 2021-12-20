New study could confirm a prediction made by Stephen Hawking about the role of black holes in the origin of the universe

In a recent scientific publication, an alternative model was explained regarding dark matter made up of black holes, which contributed to the formation of stars and planets in our solar system.

An international group of astrophysicists recently proposed an alternative model of the origin of the universe with which they seek to confirm a theory proposed by physicists Stephen Hawking and Bernard Carr in 1970. Experts from the universities of Miami (USA), Yale (USA). .UU.) And the European Space Agency suggest that primordial black holes represent all dark matter in the universe.

“Our study predicts what the early universe would look like if, instead of unknown particles, dark matter were made up of black holes formed during the Big Bang, as suggested by Stephen Hawking in the 1970s,” explained Professor Nico Cappelluti of the University of Miami in a statement issued Thursday.

The new study, which was accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal, suggests that if all black holes were created instantly after the Big Bang“They could have started to merge, forming more and more massive black holes over time. Stars would form around these clumps of dark matter creating solar systems and galaxies over billions of years.”

Günther Hasinger, from the European Space Agency (ESA), pointed out that black holes of different sizes continue to represent “a mystery” for science, since at the moment no answer has been found to explain how “supermassive black holes could have grown so much in the relatively short time available since the universe existed. ”

“Given the mechanisms we observe in the modern universe today, they would not have had enough time to form. This would also solve the ancient mystery of why the mass of a galaxy is always proportional to the mass of the supermassive black hole in its center “, defended, for his part, Cappelluti.

Likewise, the professor of astronomy and physics at Yale University, Priyamvada Natarajan, compared primordial black holes, if they existed, with “seeds” that would give rise to supermassive black holes, even those that are located in the center of our galaxy. “What I personally find very exciting about this idea is how unifies elegantly the two really challenging problems I work on, probing the nature of dark matter and the formation and growth of black holes, and solving them in one go, “said the scientist.

Furthermore, the researchers revealed that studying primordial black holes could help find the reasons for the mysterious excess of infrared radiation in the universe, as researchers believe that these are the source of this form of radiation.

