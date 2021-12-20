New Mysterious Gift code now available for Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl – Nintenderos

We get again an interesting announcement shared recently that relates to one of the most prominent titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl.

In this case, we have been able to know a new code of Mysterious gift for the game after the preview of a few days ago. It is as follows:

Code: MERRYCHR1STMAS

Gives us 5 Statues that you can see below (You have information about what they do in our guide). We remind you of some keys: Statues can be placed in secret bases and give us bonuses. The bonuses increase the chance of spawning certain types of Pokémon in the Underground Caves. The benefits will depend on the type and evolution status of the Pokémon, so if you are looking for a specific Pokémon, you should put as many statues of the same type as you can to increase its chances of appearing in the caves. For example, if you use a Lucario statue, it will increase the appearance of Fighting-type Pokémon. The writing will be displayed before placing the statue. To put a statue, you have to interact with the crystal ball in the corner and select Place a statue. To see the active bonuses, you can select Effect of statues on the ball to show the current advantages you have and their degree of intensity. The type perks are stackable, so if you maxed out your room with statues for a single type, you would further increase your chances of spawning Pokémon of that type.

You have our guide to how to unlock the Mystery Gift feature here . We remind you of the keys: The Mystery Gift feature is activated in the Jubilee City TV Headquarters, specifically by speaking to a character on Floor 3 The gift can be received by Internet or password This is how we can receive Pokémon, objects, clothes, money and statues

To finish, remember that on the web you have information about the remakes about:

What is your opinion? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage of this game, including all the guides, here.

