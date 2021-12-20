new feature that deletes messages from other contacts in groups

On the platform WhatsApp instant messagingAs in other applications or programs of this type, it has a basic function to delete the messages that are sent to other contacts from the list of contacts. chats, but the possibility only extends to the posts that were sent by our contacts also and not only with the own messages.

Have the power to delete the messages that other people send in our conversations, in achieving only being able to do it with outgoing messages, it is a possibility that the administrators of the groups They will enjoy it soon, having more control over group chats with various participants.

More power to the group administrator

In multiple conversations, the user who acts as the group administrator is the one who will have access to make these changes, deleting the elements of the chat of their choice. This will maintain the order within the chat so that it is used according to the objectives with which it was created in the first place.

The figure of administrators consists of WhatsApp users who have privileges in a WhatsApp group by having the ability to authorize the entry of new members of the chat, now having the possibility of deleting the messages of the users who are part without distinction. whether they consent to the deletion.

When this happens, it will be notified in the conversation that the element in question was deleted directly by the group administrator, which can be a text message, but also audio, video or photographs which are subject to this power.

Can administrators start deleting my messages on WhatsApp?

This feature has not yet been released on the WhatsApp digital platform, as the company continues to work on developing this feature. This is why, despite the fact that it is already being launched, we will have to wait for its presentation in a new update so that it can be enabled on the phones of WhatsApp customers.

A series of new features are expected for the imminent update of this popular app that is one of the most used in the world by people who use smartphones, but it is also the most used in its instant messaging category with millions of users assets around the world.

