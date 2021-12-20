New classification of stroke in the WHO ICD-11

José Miguel Láinez, President of the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN).

The next January 1, 2022 the 11th International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD-11) of the World Health Organization (WHO), a tool that seeks the global standardization of the data that the member countries of the international organization collect in the field of health, according to the diagnosis of patients.

One of the major changes included in this new Classification is that stroke is already included within the diseases of the nervous system and not within diseases of the circulatory system, as was reflected in previous versions. The international neurological community had been struggling for years to try to have this disease classified correctly, due to the statistical problems it generated and also due to the confusion it created in the population when it came to understanding what cerebrovascular diseases consist of.

“The fact that, to date, the WHO and its member countries classified stroke within circulatory diseases lIt led, on many occasions, to be confused with heart disease. And confusing cerebrovascular diseases with cardiovascular diseases has generated problems among the population when it comes to identifying the symptoms of this disease, something really dangerous because treating a stroke in time is very important, “says José Miguel Láinez, President of the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN).

Stroke is the second cause of death in the Spanish population (the first in women) and the first cause of acquired disability in adults. Thanks to the fact that in recent years the treatment of stroke in its acute phase has evolved remarkably, urgent neurological care and adequate treatment in Stroke Units can reduce the devastating consequences of this disease. But there is a very limited time to start treatment, since the brain is very sensitive to the lack of blood flow that causes the stroke and the longer the patient takes to seek assistance, the worse the consequences and their prognosis can be. Therefore, stroke, it is a medical emergency And, in the presence of the first symptoms, it should be treated as soon as possible: every minute counts.

What caused the non-inclusion of stroke in the WHO classification?

Even so, and according to the latest study carried out to date, the 50 percent of the population does not know what the symptoms of stroke are. “The symptoms of stroke generally occur suddenly and unexpectedly and the main ones are: sudden alteration of language, sudden loss of strength or sensitivity usually located on one side of the body, sudden alteration of vision, loss of coordination or balance and / or a very intense headache that is different from the usual headaches ”, explains Mar Castellanos, Coordinator of the SEN Study Group on Cerebrovascular Diseases.

“Stroke is a neurological disease and must be distinguished from heart disease. And while some risk factors are common, your symptoms are different, as is your treatment. All the manifestations of cerebrovascular diseases are related to brain dysfunction, so neurologists are the expert specialists in their management ”.

Another problem generated by the old WHO classification is that it made statistical analysis difficult and confusing. By correctly classifying cerebrovascular diseases, the numbers of people affected can be more precise and these diseases can achieve better care. “The WHO classification system has a great impact on how governments allocate financial funds to research, treatment and hospital infrastructure. And if the figures are not recorded correctly or are included by mistake within the group of cardiovascular diseases, it is also very difficult to carry out general information campaigns that allow the population to increase awareness of cerebrovascular diseases ”, José Miguel Láinez points out.

In Spain, according to data from the Spanish Neurology Society (SEN), some 110,000 people suffer a stroke every year, of which at least 15 percent will die and, among the survivors, around 30 percent will remain in a situation of functional dependence. Figures that are expected to increase by 35 percent in 2035 due, in large part, to the increase in the life expectancy of the population.

“The impact of stroke in Spain and the one expected to have in the near future, justifies the need to optimize the allocation of resources for research, prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of stroke patients, with the aim of reducing the impact of this disease. We therefore believe that this new ICD is great news for patients “, concludes Mar Castellanos.