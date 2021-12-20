Netflix releases in January 2022: all series and movies

2021 is already ending. While the streaming platforms launch their last great releases, portals of great importance such as Disney + are already thinking of 2022. Now it is the turn of Netflix, which has made us known all its news in Spain for January 2022, with more than fifty series, films or documentaries that we proceed to highlight below.

All series, films and documentaries coming to Netflix in January 2022

Netflix premieres in early 2022 the third season of the dystopian Snowpiercer: Snowbreaker, the premiere of his new Rebelde or an ambitious documentary about Neymar, one of the best and most controversial soccer players today. We also have the long-awaited new Spanish mystery series, Fair: The Darkest Light Y Escape from Spiderhead, the new of Chris Hemsworth with on Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett. Nor can we talk about the strange The woman in the house across the street from the girl at the window, which we offered you new details and trailer a few days ago. A full month with content for all tastes.

January 5

January 6th

January 13th

January 14

After Life (T3)

Home

Stock 81

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure

January 19

Playing with Fire (T3)

Heavenly Bites: Mexico

The marginal

January 20

January 21st

Munich on the eve of a war

Escape from Spiderhead

January 25

Snowpiercer: Snowbreaker (T3)

Neymar: The perfect chaos

26 of January

January 28

Fair: The Darkest Light

The woman in the house across the street from the girl at the window

Ozark (S4 Part 1)

We are dead

The return of spy

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Youth in orbit

Play at home

I’m Georgina *

* No official date