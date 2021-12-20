Netflix releases in January 2022: all series and movies
2021 is already ending. While the streaming platforms launch their last great releases, portals of great importance such as Disney + are already thinking of 2022. Now it is the turn of Netflix, which has made us known all its news in Spain for January 2022, with more than fifty series, films or documentaries that we proceed to highlight below.
All series, films and documentaries coming to Netflix in January 2022
Netflix premieres in early 2022 the third season of the dystopian Snowpiercer: Snowbreaker, the premiere of his new Rebelde or an ambitious documentary about Neymar, one of the best and most controversial soccer players today. We also have the long-awaited new Spanish mystery series, Fair: The Darkest Light Y Escape from Spiderhead, the new of Chris Hemsworth with on Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett. Nor can we talk about the strange The woman in the house across the street from the girl at the window, which we offered you new details and trailer a few days ago. A full month with content for all tastes.
January 5
January 6th
January 13th
January 14
- After Life (T3)
- Home
- Stock 81
- Riverdance: The Animated Adventure
January 19
- Playing with Fire (T3)
- Heavenly Bites: Mexico
- The marginal
January 20
January 21st
- Munich on the eve of a war
- Escape from Spiderhead
January 25
- Snowpiercer: Snowbreaker (T3)
- Neymar: The perfect chaos
26 of January
January 28
- Fair: The Darkest Light
- The woman in the house across the street from the girl at the window
- Ozark (S4 Part 1)
- We are dead
- The return of spy
- Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
- Youth in orbit
- Play at home
- I’m Georgina *
* No official date