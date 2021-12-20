Netflix ‘Do not look up’: André Silva participates in the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio

The Peruvian actor André Silva has a participation in the film “Do not look up” which stars Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett. Although he did not work hand in hand with the artists, he was satisfied to be part of this Netflix film.

“Seeing a scene of mine in a movie starring actors of the stature of Leonardo DiCaprio is incredible. I felt a deep pride for what I had achieved in my career, it is a small participation, but without a doubt a great experience, which I take with great gratitude and prompts me to continue stubborn in what I love so much, “he said.

Regarding the casting, André Silva He commented that it was treated with absolute confidentiality and he did not know which film he was applying for: “At first, no, but later when it was finalized, it was a reality. They undoubtedly gave me details. I exploded with happiness, “he added in an interview for La República.

The scene of the Peruvian actor in “Don’t look up” It was held in Paracas and it was thanks to Tondero, the producer that works with Netflix, that they contacted him to have a small participation.

“It seems important to me that brands like that platform help to make local talent visible through other calls, I am not only referring to the actors, but also those behind the scenes. It is not a great scene, but there is work and I am proud that it is seen by thousands of people ”, he concluded.

What is “Don’t Look Up” about?

The synopsis leads us to astronomy student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), who make the astonishing discovery of an asteroid orbiting within the solar system. The problem is that it is about to collide with Earth. The other problem is that nobody seems to care. It turns out that alerting humanity to the fateful collision of a rock the size of Mount Everest is considered inconvenient news.

With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a colossal media tour that takes them from the office of President Orlean (Meryl Streep) – who remains indifferent – and her flattering son and chief of staff. Jason (Jonah Hill), until airing on The Daily Rip, a lively morning show with hosts Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry).

They have just six months before the asteroid hits, and their mission to navigate the complicated 24-hour news cycle and get the attention of the social media-obsessed public before it’s too late proves to be more comical than it is. they imagined. What must be done to make the world turn its head and decide to look up?

