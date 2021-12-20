Netflix Argentina ranking: from Perfect Crime to The Witcher, the 10 most viewed series and movies this December 20

Netflix is the platform of streaming most used in Argentina, with 4.5 million active users who visit its catalog every day. The offer of titles is constantly renewed: every week new features are introduced that tempt users. For this reason, the top 10 most viewed series and movies in our country it changes almost daily. East December 20th, The queen of flow remains unbeatable in first place, followed by the premiere of the second season of The witcher. For its part, The girl from Oslo, new series of ten episodes about the kidnapping of a student, made its entrance to the most watched.

Here is a review of the productions that lead the ranking on Netflix Argentina.

1. The queen of flow

The love-hate relationship between Yeimy and Charly is rekindled in the second season of this series produced in Colombia. Charly is released from jail and Yeimy’s life will be changed by his harassment. In this new installment, unpublished musical themes were incorporated and part of the cast was renewed. One of the curiosities of the new episodes is the presence of the Argentine actor Marcelo Dos Santos, who joins the cast headed by Carolina Ramírez and Carlos Torres. | See The queen of flow

2. The Witcher

The series that tells the story of Geralt of Rivia it premiered its second season and was immediately successful. Fiction based on the books by Andrej Sapowski shows the adventures of a monster hunter sorcerer who is involved in a conflict between two powers: the Nilfgaardian Empire and the Northern Kingdoms. | See The witcher

The Witcher – Trailer – Source: YouTube

Based on a British miniseries, this feature film again shows Sandra Bullock in a committed dramatic role. The Oscar winner plays a woman trying to reintegrate into society, after a long time in prison, and whose freedom has one objective: find your little sister, whom he had to abandon at a pressing moment in his life. They accompany Bullock Viola Davis Y Vincent D’Onofrio. | See Unforgivable

4. The paper house

They arrived all five episodes of the final season. His arrival on the platform took place in the middle of the morning and a few hours later he had already climbed to the top of the list. On his latest adventure the gang must get the gold and try to get out of the Bank of Spain while outside an army awaits them prepared to demolish them. A teacher mistake puts everyone at risk and the conclusion of the plot is not without its drama. | See The Money Heist

Official Trailer of La casa de papel: Part 5

5. Perfect crime

A crime, a confession and regret for having said it. Anthony Hopkins plays Ted Crawford, the veteran-turned-assassin that will establish a hard fight in Justice sustained in his intelligence for the defense and his arguments that become a hard dialectical game with those who must judge him. Join Hopkins, a cast headed by Ryan gosling Y Rosamund pike. | See Perfect Crime

It is the third installment in the film series of John Wick. In this installment, the ex-hitman is on the run from legions of assassins after it is imposed a $ 14 million reward due to his recent actions. Keanu reeves is the protagonist of this new part of the series of titles that has an elaborate visual production. | See John Wick 3: Parabellum

With address of Shaun paul piccinino and with a cast led by Lorynn York, Josh Swickard, Amanda Detmer and Emelia Hartford, comes the continuation of the story. Now, Callie and Joseph leave the ranch where they live to solve family problems, while the idea of ​​a wedding advances. | See A California Christmas: City Lights

8. The girl from Oslo

A young Norwegian student is kidnapped along with her Israeli friends. His mother, a career diplomat, will appeal to all her professional resources and her contacts, in order to free the victims and find the guilty, in the middle of a complex game of interests at the international level. All 10 episodes of the first season are directed by Stian kristiansen Y Uri Barbash. | See The Girl from Oslo

Brand new animated production with an excellent musical band. A group of reptiles decide to escape from the zoo where they are on display to embark on a journey to a place where they feel less watched and considered dangerous monsters. | See Animalia in Australia

10. Passion of Gavilanes

This Colombian soap opera had 188 episodes, cast between 2003 and 2004. It was written by Julio Jimenez, produced by RTI Colombia in conjunction with the Telemundo network and with the participation of the company Caracol TV. It is based on the 1994 novel The still waters, also written by Jiménez and produced by RTI, broadcast by Canal Uno. Despite not being a premiere, it was incorporated into the platform and captivated the audience again, almost 20 years later. | See Passion of Hawks