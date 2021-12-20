Netflix and Robert Downey Jr join forces in a new series – Film and TV – Culture

The famous Marvel actor went to the competition. We tell you more details.

That is what many are thinking with the announcement that the actor, famous for being Iron Man, is involved in the production of a new series.

Precisely, Downey Jr. decided with his wife Susan Downey to become the producers of Swett Tooth, a comic strip by DC Comics, which was created by Jeff Lemire, who joined the project to serialize it. They decided to give some details of the experience in this new Netflix bet.

It may interest you: Superheroes also have generational conflicts

The production will premiere on June 4 tells the story of Gus, a hybrid child between human and deer who ventures to try to know his origin, but will have to face the dangers of a world that wants to destroy it.

It may interest you: You don’t know what to watch on Netflix? We recommend these series and movies

Sweet tooth will feature performances by Christian Convery, Will Forte, Nonso Anozie and James Brolin, the latter as the narrator of the story.

CULTURE

@CultureET