Negotiations for the arrival of reinforcements to Coapa advance

Closer and closer Jonathan from America. Negotiations between the midfielder and the Azulcrema directive are progressing without any complications, in El Nido they want to have an element of the hierarchy of the national team to intensify the competition in the midfield.

RECORD was able to confirm that the arrival of the midfielder received immediate approval from the coach Santiago Solari, since within the club they consider that it is an experienced, versatile and weighty element at specific times.

In addition, Gio’s younger brother would be the ideal piece to round out the midfield and compete directly with Pedro Aquino, Santiago Naveda, Richard Sánchez and even Álvaro Fidalgo because Jona is contemplated to add in the containment average and as an interior for right when required.

Although for now his arrival at the club cannot be given as a fact, if it can be confirmed that both parties are very interested in closing the negotiations, including, it is known that the player has already left the city of Los Angeles, where he has been living for some time. 5 years.

Another detail that could be known is that the footballer pretends that America be the ideal way to be part of the National selection next year in Qatar 2022 and that that was a factor in not renewing his contract with the Galaxy LA

It is very likely that this week there will be news on the subject taking into account that the team will report next Sunday and for that day they hope to have the squad that will compete in the next Clausura 2022.

