NASA confirms date for huge telescope launch

NASA confirms the date for the launch of a huge telescope. Photo: Reuters

The NASA and Arianespace They confirmed that it will be the Dec. 24 the launch of Telescope James Webb Space (JWST) by a rocket Ariane 5, postponed several times.

“The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope is confirmed for December 24 at 9:20 in Kourou (12:20 GMT)”, Arianespace tweeted.

James Webb Space Telescope: The Gem of Engineering

The JWST, the engineering gem more complex, it will be the largest telescope and powerful never launched into space.

It was constructed in U.S under the direction of the POT, and incorporates instruments of the European Space Agency (ESA) and Canadian (CSA).

Its launch from the Kourou base, which he arrived in October from California, was postponed twice due to minor problems.

The NASA and Arianespace wanted to exclude any risk related to the launch of the instrument, developed for more than 20 years for a cost close to ten billion dollars.

The joint teams of the NASA and Arianespace “They have successfully encapsulated the observatory on the Ariane 5 rocket,” NASA explained when confirming the launch date.

The telescope was placed in the rocket head.

A release overview will take place on December 21 and, if everything is ready, the rocket will go to the launch stage on December 22thNASA said.

Introduced as the successor to the Hubble telescope, launched in 1990, JWST must explore with unmatched precision all phases of the cosmos, up to the earliest ages of the world. Universe and the formation of first galaxies.