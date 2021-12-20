Michelle Salas: Jumping squats, the exercise she does to lift and increase glutes

Michelle Salas She always looks amazing with any look, because her beauty is unique, but how do you get a spectacular figure? Here we tell you.

Luis Miguel’s daughter shared on social networks a brief exercise routine that serves to lift and increase glutes, the Jumping squats (squats with jumps) is a fairly easy exercise to do at home, but it has its technique. Michelle practices this movement with the help of an elastic band that she places on her knees in order to have a better grip and work her muscles better.

How are the jumping squats with which Michelle Salas exercises?

If you want to do this exercise safely and without hurting yourself, you must take into account that your knees must be aligned with the tip of your foot and that the heel remains glued to the ground. For the jump it is necessary to maintain control and balance of this basic posture. Remember that you should always consult an expert to avoid injuring yourself.

What are the benefits of the Jumping squats that Michelle Salas does?

As you can see, it is a fairly simple exercise that brings great benefits to your body such as: strengthening the lower part of the body, working the muscles of the legs and abdomen. Also, it helps you improve your circulation, you can safely develop muscle mass, it strengthens your bones to avoid osteoporosis. Without a doubt, this type of exercise is ideal to complement any routine at home if you also want to increase and lift your buttocks like Michelle Salas.

Now that you know one of the secrets of the influencer, surely you can incorporate it into your exercise routine at home, remember that you must have a safe posture to perform this impact exercise and consult with your trained fitness.