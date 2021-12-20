Metacritic shares the list of the worst video games of 2021

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

We are about to end the year and we cannot miss the lists that show us the best and the worst of the industry. Precisely for this reason, the medium Metacritic just published a selection with the worst rated games of 2021 and we show it to you below.

2021 offered us several games that should never have existed

With a few days to say goodbye to this year, we can say without a doubt that it was a very good one for video games. This by offering titles such as It Takes Two, Forza Horizon 5, Metroid Dread, Resident Evil Village and, of course, the one you’re thinking about right now.

But nevertheless, Metacritic, one of the most recognized sites in terms of rating different audiovisual products, knows that not everything was quality and has just shared a list of the games with the worst average ratings of all of 2021.

Here you can see it:

one. eFootball 2022 – 25/100

two. Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood – 42/100

3. Wonderworld Balance – 44/100

Four. Of Bird and Cage – 44/100

5. Demon Skin – 48/100

6. PixelJunk Raiders – 49/100

7. The Unexpected Quest – 49/100

8. Chaos Taxi – 51/100

9. Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed – 52/100

10. GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition – 53/100

As you could see, the controversial ones were not lacking eFootball 2022 Y Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition, titles that were a real disappointment for their fans, and which keep Konami and Rockstar Games working, respectively, to fix all the bugs.

Of course, as always in these cases, there will be fans who consider that other games were missing or that perhaps one that was included does not deserve such a rating. The truth is that in each of the cases something much better could be achieved and the developers did not take advantage of the opportunity.

