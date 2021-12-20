Megan Fox’s particular gift to Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly do not hesitate to show the great love they have for each other in their public appearances. In the words of the protagonist of “Transformers” they are soul mates: “We are two halves of the same soul, or so I think. And I confessed it to him almost immediately, because it seemed like the right thing to do, what I had to do. “

This week Machine Gun Kelly participated in the Ellen Degeneres show and revealed the story of the peculiar gift that Megan gave her when she found out that she would be temporarily separated from her lover for work reasons. This strange gift is a small bottle with drops of blood from the American actress.

