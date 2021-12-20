Megan Fox’s particular gift to Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly do not hesitate to show the great love they have for each other in their public appearances. In the words of the protagonist of “Transformers” they are soul mates: “We are two halves of the same soul, or so I think. And I confessed it to him almost immediately, because it seemed like the right thing to do, what I had to do. “

This week Machine Gun Kelly participated in the Ellen Degeneres show and revealed the story of the peculiar gift that Megan gave her when she found out that she would be temporarily separated from her lover for work reasons. This strange gift is a small bottle with drops of blood from the American actress.

“She had to go out of town to shoot a movie. This was something new in our relationship, and I didn’t even have a passport. She was going to Bulgaria, so I started to panic, like: ‘You’re going to go and I’m not even going to be able to go see you’ “he confessed Machine.

Source: Instagram Megan Fox

It was at that moment that Megan fox made the decision to give him the particular gift so that he does not suffer his absence. “Some people leave a handkerchief or something like that to their partner … she gave me her DNA” he expanded Gun Kelly, while he took out the aforementioned object and showed it to the iconic television presenter and her audience.

Source: Instagram Megan Fox



After that, the American rapper indicated that he was able to get his passport to leave the country and travel to Europe. “Thanks to the Bernie Sanders team,” he said, “I came to Bulgaria and the relationship is going very well, so thank you very much”, the musician concluded.