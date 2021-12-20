Megan Fox’s joke about her three children and the UFC: “The fight is constant”

Few challenges in life are as difficult as motherhood. The pandemic has put in the spotlight the many challenges that parents have to face on a day-to-day basis when it comes to having their children at home many more hours than used to be common. Despite all the perks it offers, the truth is that parenting is a complicated process.

Y Megan fox, who visited the Kelly Clarkson show yesterday, has now revealed several funny anecdotes about his routine of living with his three children, Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 4 (fruit of her past relationship with Brian Austin Green, who he broke up with last year after sixteen years together).

“I don’t know what it’s like to have a girl,” Fox said, before making a funny analogy: “For me, everything is like UFC fight night, all day, every day.”. The actress even pointed out that, at her home “forks are weapons”, and that to avoid the continuous dangers derived from the commotion that their children raise, “We should live in a padded cell.”

Despite his fondness for fighting, Fox has nonetheless pointed out that the relationship between their little ones is great. “They love each other. They are best friends. But the fight is constant because they have a lot of energy and they are very boisterous, it is like a melee. My kids pull out handfuls of hair and go like, “I pulled your hair out, Noah!”

It’s not all punches and runs, however. The actress has also counted the gifts that his children usually give him, knowing his passion for everything related to ‘Harry Potter’. “They know I’m obsessed, so Every gift they give me, for Mother’s Day, or for Christmas, is from Harry Potter“He detailed,” I have Harry Potter mugs, Harry Potter notebooks. For my birthday I received a pen. “