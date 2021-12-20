Megan Fox’s jean jacket ideal for marking the waist

The fashionista side of Megan fox it is several levels higher than previous years. The actress who rose to fame at age 20 with the movie “Transformers” fell so in love with fashion that she even partnered with the Fredericks Of Hollywood brand to produce lingerie of her own design.

As for social networks, a review of its “feeds” is enough to verify that the 17.6 million people who follow it find inspiration in the sensual outfits that it usually shows.

And the same happens when you go shopping at a health food store. At least, that’s how she told on Instagram that she came out dressed to go shopping: the look must have impacted more than one person who has crossed her path. Let’s see.

Fountain. Instagram. Megan Fox’s look is completed with the ovo bag in the same fluorescent color as the bodysuit.

Megan Fox and the jacket trick to mark the waist

The American actress, of course, carries with her all the tips she learned throughout her 15-year career in the film industry.

Therefore, when choosing an informal and relaxed outfit, you cannot ignore these tricks. This time, he used the lines of the jacket to highlight a sexy look that, adding a jacket short, it would be lost. The oversize of the jacket from Jean it produces a play in the movement when walking that highlights the curves and harmonizes the eighties style.

Megan fox she chose as the main garment of her look a fluo yellow body cut out, as it was used in the 80’s and 90’s.

The oversized jacket gives the perfect complement to a daring look, with a fitted garment and cut-out as the absolute protagonist. Source Celebrity.land

Of course, he combined it with a total jean look: moms jeans intervened with blank lines worked through the selective washing technique and a jacket from Jean oversize.

This key piece is the one that allows the waistline to show, along with the successful cut of Jean. The amalgam that is obtained from each of the designs of these garments is as sexy as it is avant-garde. The central opening of the bodysuit plays with the XXL size of the other, looser garments, balancing the daring of Megan fox with this one-piece.

The jacket from Jean, in addition, it allows you to see the waist without it being completely covered, as would happen if Megan I would have chosen another model like cropped and body.

And you, would you dare to combine with your Jean jacket oversize this fluorine bodysuit by Megan fox?

