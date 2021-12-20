Medicine, technology and art in the same profession

The aesthetic medicine is a sample of how science, health and art come together in one same discipline. In that universe lives the Dr. José Rosales. He is one of those scientists who knows how few achieve balance Come in volumes and textures What ABC of beauty. ‘I always liked el art of aesthetics, symmetry and seeking perfection. I think it was largely due to the contribution of my father, who was also a surgeon ‘, the specialist comments and adds that’ Being Plastic Surgeon It is the most beautiful profession for me, but also the most challenging. Deal with imperfections body and turn it into a harmonious result in sight it is a beautiful challenge to face ‘.

Those words explain why, if you are considering a specialist to see your alternatives of aesthetic treatments, you should consider this outstanding Venezuelan professional. Dr. Rosales was formed as Surgeon at the Rómulo Gallegos University, graduating in 2010. In the decade that followed, he was shaping his professional experience while specializing in General Surgery at the Dr. Luis Razetti University Hospital in Barinas. Already in 2016, he began his specialization in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the Dr. Jesús Yerena Hospital, in the city of Caracas, from where he graduated in 2018 as Plastic Surgeon.

“Being a plastic surgeon is the most beautiful profession for me,” says Dr. Rosales. Courtesy.

A top professional: the specialties of Dr. Rosales

Their consulting rooms They are in the city of Caracas, Barinas and San Cristóbal, where he serves his patients. Continuing his training, in 2019 he completed a Master of Breast surgery with the renowned Plastic Surgeon Dennys Hammond, in Michigan City, United States. Additionally, it has a specialization in Rhinoplasty, that he completed in the city of Istanbul, Turkey with Dr. Teoman Dogan, who is one of the best Plastic Surgeons in Rhinoplasty Worldwide.

Regarding his areas of specialization, he tells us that ‘by frequency, the breast surgery is still the most demanded, followed by abdomen both in tummy tuck like in high definition lipo Y gluteal fat transfer; but I would say that rhinoplasty is gaining more popularity every day. ‘ To all this is added that the Dr. Rosales He is also a specialist in body contouring surgery, High definition liposuction with training in the use of technologies such as VASER®, Microaire PAL® and RENUVION® J-PLASMA, tummy tuck Y gluteal augmentation among other aesthetic procedures. The prominent specialist also has extensive experience in handling Biopolymers.

The insights of Dr. Rosales cosmetic surgery treatments that you should know

Among the most demanded procedures, the breast surgery it is a very prominent one. On the subject he points out that the most frequent is’ in principle the implant replacement Y breast firming, followed by the abdominal surgery generally post-pregnancy ‘.