Medalists and figures of the Tri Olympic experience a ‘roller coaster’ in 2021

The protagonists of Tri in Tokyo 2020 go through adverse situations individually or collectively with their clubs, one year from Qatar 2022

The Olympic medalists in Tokyo 2020 Sebastián Córdova, Uriel Antuna, Roberto Alvarado, Johan Vásquez and Diego Lainez have lived a year with ups and downs in their football careers, as they have gone from being important pieces of the Tri Sub-22 that conquered the bronze in Japanese lands to having complicated moments with their team, individually or collectively.

ESPN presents the situation that Mexican youths currently face in their teams for 2022 and with a view to occupying a position in the Mexican National Team for the World Cup in Qatar.

Uriel Antuna and Roberto Alvarado are about to exchange teams heading to Clausura 2022 Imago7

The América midfielder was chosen as one of the five most outstanding footballers of the Olympic Games, along with Richarlison (Everton), Takefusa Kubo (Mallorca), Matheus Cunha (Atlético de Madrid) and Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), which gave him enough merit to wear the mythical number ’10’ in America for the 2021 Opening , However, six months later he is on the exit ramp of the institution.

Implicitly, the club has made it clear that they do not want Córdova to remain in their ranks, because he orchestrated an exchange with the staunch rival, Chivas, for Uriel Antuna and the only reason that stopped the exchange was the salary claims of the rojiblanco attacker. Once the barter had fallen, America sought accommodation for the 24-year-old midfielder and everything indicates that Tigres will be his next destination.

The eagle youth squad debuted with the first team in the Apertura 2018, in which he gave glimpses of good football and, under the baton of coach Miguel Herrera, found his best version in subsequent tournaments, but during the Apertura 2021 he showed much more irregularity and was relegated to the bench by the replacement of ‘Piojo’ on the bench, Santiago Solari.

The Chivas attacker was a key piece in the scheme of coach Jaime Lozano from the phase prior to the Olympic Games and during the tournament he was a starter in the six matches that the selected team played Until obtaining the bronze medal, however, the patience of the rojiblanca board in the face of the bad results of the team has led him to use it as a bargaining chip with Cruz Azul for Roberto Alvarado.

With irregular steps in the rojiblanca entity since his arrival at the entity prior to the Clausura 2020, although he arrived with the label of ‘rising star’ due to his contractual relationship with Manchester City, experience in Europe with Groningen and ownership in LA GalaxyAntuna has been involved in extra-sports scandals that have cost him financial fines imposed by the club, as well as boos from the stands of the Akron Stadium.

In his debut tournament as a rojiblanco, the 24-year-old forward played nine games, seven at the start, and scored no goals. In the 2020-21 season, Antuna scored four goals in the 2020 Apertura and two more in the 2021 Clausura, with 38 games on his record. In the last Liga MX contest, Uriel participated in 15 games and again left with a blank quota.

The Cruz Azul midfielder was the regular starter of the Olympic Tri in Tokyo 2020, however, his performance was discreet compared to his previously mentioned teammates, while with the ‘Machine’ he has not exploited his potential beyond irregular streaks.

The ‘Piojo’ arrived at the celestial club prior to the Apertura 2018 and, until the last tournament, added 120 appearances in Liga MX, 97 as a starter with 16 goals in his account, however, his arrival in Chivas looks imminent, in exchange for Uriel Antuna.

In the rojiblanco club, Alvarado, 23, will meet again with Ricardo Peláez, who trusted his football and took him to Cruz Azul when he served as sports director, prior to his current stage with Guadalajara.

“I will always be grateful to Ricardo, he was one of the people who made my arrival in Cruz Azul possible (…) Yes, I would listen to him, but I am happy at Cruz Azul; they have given me confidence here and I want to be champion” Alvarado said in 2019, before lifting the Clausura 2021 trophy.

The Real Betis midfielder was one of the stars in the squad that Jaime Lozano summoned for the Olympic fair and participated all the way to the bronze medalHowever, since his arrival at the Heliopolitan club, his role has been limited to substitution.

Diego Lainez landed in Seville in January 2018 and coaches Quique Setién, Rubi, Alexis Trujillo and Manuel Pellegrini have chosen to give the former América player a few minutes. After three seasons and so far, Lainez has registered 1,255 minutes on the court, spread over 50 games, and has not scored a goal in LaLiga.

It is worth mentioning that Real Betis is located in the third rung of the Spanish competition with 33 points, ten below the leader, Real Madrid.

The defender played a prominent role with the Tri Sub-22 at the Olympic Games and his performances attracted the attention of Genoa, Italian club that made its move to face the 2021-22 season.

On an individual level, Vásquez took over the starting role since October, in a two-goal tie against Sassuolo on Matchday 8 of Serie A, adds eleven duels, ten as a starter and has even scored on one occasion, however, his team is in relegation places, as they occupy eighteenth place with 10 points, three from leaving the red zone of the classification.