Measures blood pressure and makes electrocardiograms: this is the new Huawei watch | Video

The Huawei Watch D is capable of accurately measuring blood pressure and performing electrocardiograms. The Chinese multinational Huawei has confirmed its presentation for December 23, which is expected to present several of its products, including the exclusive device.

This smartwatch will be the first in the world that in addition to performing electrocardiograms, it also measures blood pressure accurately using a blood pressure cuff.

Several images of the Huawei Watch D have already been leaked on social networks, you can even see how the device implements its two new functions.

The device is likely to have the ability to measure blood pressure accurately thanks to its strap, and not like in other smart watches, which calculate approximate blood pressure based on heart rate.

However, this will only be confirmed on December 23 when Huawei presents its technological novelty along with all its features. According pick up GSMarena, a portal is already accepting pre-orders for the device that is expected to be priced at about $ 470.
