Marvel has plans for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

If anything has shown the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home is that Marvel movie audiences have absolutely no problem with multiverses and convoluted comic book stories if they are put in front of an attractive and easily digestible package. Right now I explain this. One of the main reliable sources of rumors about Marvel’s plans, has confirmed during the weekend of the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home that Marvel wants to get Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back for nothing less than Secret wars, which would be the MCU’s next big story arc after Infinity War-Endgame Y Secret invasion, the series that is already looming around the corner. It is not that “they will be”, or “are confirmed”, but that “he wants them”. It happens a bit like with soccer signings. In the same way, this source insists that Marvel wanted to wait first to see what would happen to the public’s response to its multiversal move at the box office. The Russo brothers have been dropping since they closed Avengers: Endgame that if they return to Marvel it will be through the door of Secret Wars, and the construction of the multiverse, as Marvel is proposing in its series and in its phase 4 films, points in that direction: there are a multitude of universes and a multitude (read: variants) of heroes and villains and it is a matter of time. all of them collide. In the short and medium term, regardless of what Marvel’s real plans are with these two actors, it is clear that it is a marketing move to generate even higher expectations. If they come back, how could Hugh Jackman not also appear as Wolverine? The publicity stunt whatever they do, whether they come back or not, whether or not there is Secret wars, It is round. So Marvel’s short-term plans are to amortize that the play has gone well. There have also been rumors that Sony would like to bring Andrew Garfield back as the main Spider-Man of the Sony Universe, but those rumors are not especially reliable. It is also pointed out that Sony is looking for a Miles Morales and that Garfield would be the Peter Parker who lives with him in the same universe, as in the comics. The sources are not reliable, so they can guess how to be the nth too fan fiction that is dropped on forums as if they were leaks.

Rodin Eckenroth

It makes sense for Marvel Studios to repeat the play of Spider-Man: No way home in another movie with Maguire and Garfield, just as it makes sense that he would do it with any of the other Marvel characters before the MCU existed that has been successful with audiences, but not so much that any of these characters are resurrected to go. the reins of the MCU. Spider-Man is perhaps the best example. Tom Holland has an expiration date as the MCU’s main Spider-Man. Miles Morales will or will not be his replacement, but the essence of Spider-Man that captivates large audiences to consume these types of products en masse is a teenage boy who has to learn that great power comes with great responsibility. Several Spider-Man can coexist, but there must always be an adolescent Peter Parker as a fundamental element of the equation: he is the quintessence of Spider-Man. You or I may like Andrew Garfield’s version more in Spider-Man: No way home, but we cannot lose sight of the fact that the star is Tom Holland. But above all, we cannot lose sight of why he is the star: he is the most credible young version, no more, no less. That’s why Leonardo DiCaprio fit as Spider-Man in James Cameron’s head in the 1990s (think DiCaprio was 22 when he shot Titanic and we’re talking 1996). Another thing is that the story was infumable and that Spider-Man and his sex scene would have failed as the Broadway musical later failed.

I said before that the general public that goes to the cinema seems to have no problem with the multiverse, with the comic concept of the multiverse, if it is sold to them with the references to which they are accustomed. Let’s see, the multiverse has already been presented by Spider-Man: A New Universe in an infinitely more fun way, and just as convincing, than Spider-Man: No way home, but he did it in a way that the general public is not used to: as an animated film (which is not a genre, but a format) and with new characters. The general public needs references to cling to, so there is a limit to the degree of novelty it is willing to endure: WandaVision has been a hit in live action and would have had a similar reaction to What If had it been an animated series . Although it would have had the same scripts. But we are going to keep that the public has willingly accepted a multiverse that recovers characters and actors that they already know.

Donato Sardella

Comic book readers are used to multiverses, different versions of the same characters, crossovers between characters, but yet the stories that superhero movies have traditionally told have been reasonably straightforward. Jack, horse and king: stories of origins, individual or in group, easily identifiable villains. A Thor. A Hulk. A Captain America. A Spider-Man. An Iron Man. If you look at the first three phases of the Marvel movies, regardless of whether they led to Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgame Through their post-credit scenes, all the Marvel movies were similar, cut from the same pattern, although the characters and tone changed, following the Marvel formula. However, as Marvel Studios gained confidence in the box office results, it complicated the plots, intertwining them more and more as they reached Avengers: Infinity War, which, if you think about it, does not have any complications: all the characters that have been introduced to us face a common enemy. Nor is it the invention of the wheel. Incorporating actors and characters from films from a decade ago who were already sleeping, the dream of the just is to invent the wheel. Because Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were already in another war, on a completely different page of their careers: they had closed any chance of playing Spider-Man again.

For a time, Marvel movies were addressed to the general public of action films, until the ladies and gentlemen of Marvel Studios realized that they were capable of increasing expectations with increasingly ambitious approaches. There was no longer a single Loki, there were as many Loki as your imagination would give you. Even an alligator Loki. The first, the jack, knight and king, it is already known that it works, with some results, but also with limited expectations. It is the path that Sony has decided to follow with its Marvel character films (Venom 2Except for the post-credits scene, it is exactly the same product as Venom 1, Y Morbius it will be the same product as Venom 1 Y Venom 2 and it’s going to be because it works) and it’s the path of Warnes Bros adaptations of DC characters, at least so far (if you think about it, the Suicide Squad James Gunn, except in tone and story, is exactly the same as the Suicide Squad by David Ayer: you may like the thug tone more, you may be more enchanted by the characters, the mission may be better planned, but it’s the same). That really is the real key to Marvel’s success: trying to see what happens. Say now that WandaVision or Loki They are a success or that the format of mini-series and series of the Disney + digital platform works is very easy, but it was a risky bet. Now we see two versions of Doctor Strange, one of them very dodgy, (let’s see, What If had prepared for us in the episode of the series that taught Star Wars a lesson, whatever you wear) and we are not surprised .

How then do Maguire and Garfield fit into the MCU? They fit in the same way that any Marvel character who has had a successful movie performance fits. This excludes David Hasselhoff’s Nick Fury or any of the worst Marvel movies. Always within certain parameters: it is not about the meeting for the meeting, but about incorporating characters because it makes sense and they must be characters that the general public recognizes. If Marvel presents Doctor Doom, Doctor Doom, it does not need to recover the original of the films, because it does not constitute a reference for the general public. But nevertheless, if he gets Wolverine back, he has to be like Hugh Jackman, yes or yes. (The character also has the advantage that he has never been young, so Jackman can still last a few years, which is not Cobra Kai.) Returns also make sense if they are not ‘reunions’. Spider-Man: No way home has shown that the argument can be stretched to a certain extent: Tobey Maguire’s and Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parkers fit together, but not Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane, nor Emma Stone’s resurrection of Gwen Stacy. You do not have to recover everything, only what makes sense.

If it is true that Marvel Studios and Disney are going ahead with Secret Wars, a choral story in the style of the Infinity Saga, in which on two occasions (well, three, but one does not count) they have created a Battle Royale with the heroes and villains from every known Marvel universes, it makes sense for these two characters to return, because there they will make sense. What is not so clear is that the general public who go to the movies is now interested in following the adventures of any incarnation of a mature Peter Parker, be it Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield or Tom Holland himself.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io