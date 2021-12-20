Manuel Pellegrini attacks the referees in La Liga Santander and surprises Diego Lainez

Betis lost to Athletic Bilbao and Manuel Pellegrini set off the alarms of players like Diego Lainez when he lashed out at the referees in Spain.

December 19, 2021 20:00

Real Betis suffered a 3-2 defeat against Athletic Bilbao and snapped a streak of four consecutive games in La Liga Santander by adding three points, but Manuel Pellegrini was angered by the lack of consideration on the part of the referees against his star player Nabil Fekir.

With Diego Lainez on the substitute bench, the Engineer could not contain the attack of the group Basque and ended up suffering the goals of Iñaki Williams and Óscar de Marcos to take the victory.

Faced with this situation, the Chilean strategist was blunt against the referee who officiated the match and launched a harsh accusation against the French footballer who arrived at the Sevillian entity in 2019.

“The third goal comes from a foul that they do to Fekir and they do not whistle him like so many others. It is a shame how the referees treat Fekir,” said the former Manchester City manager in the first instance.

“We started losing early, but we had the ability to turn around. In the second half we scored the goal and, when we had the game controlled, the draw came,” he said later about this situation.

In spite of everything, he stressed the attitude of the players: “You can never be happy when you lose, there are difficult games and we have played the game until the end. I am bitter about the way we lost the game.”