Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox’s boyfriend, reveals the actress gave him “her DNA”

When you are in love, you can find things very romantic that in a normal circumstance would not seem so romantic. But the reality is that, when it comes to showing love symbolically, there are no rules. And the gifts that couples can make, or the particular ways in which they seal their romantic commitment can be as extraordinary as it is, at times, disconcerting.

Rapper and musician Machine Gun Kelly has now revealed the peculiar gift that Megan Fox gave him before the first time they were both forced to part ways for a while. The American went to the Ellen Degeneres program yesterday and explained the reasons why He always carries a small vial with him … with drops of the actress’s blood.

“She had to go out of town to shoot a movie. This was something new in our relationship, and I didn’t even have a passport. She was leaving for Bulgaria, so I started to panic, like: ‘You’re going to leave and I’m not even going to be able to go see you’ “, said the artist.

It was then that Fox decided to give her that unique gift, with the intention that she would always have her in mind during her absence. “Some people leave a tissue or something for their partner … she gave me her DNA”Machine Gun Kelly stated, before pulling out the jar to show Ellen and the audience.

Finally, and despite the illusion that made him receive such an offering, the musician was able to get his passport to leave the country and travel to Europe. Something that he achieved neither more nor less than with the help of Bernie Sanders. “Thanks to the Bernie Sanders team”, He said, “I came to Bulgaria and the relationship is going very well, so thank you very much.”