Luis Romo confirms his commitment to Cruz Azul and clarifies that he does not want to go to Europe yet

Luis Romo is one of the players who is about to end his contract with Cruz Azul. In December 2022 his relationship with the club ends, and the board wants to renew it as soon as possible, since it is one of its main assets and they want to sell it yes or yes. The idea is that the same situation does not occur for Orbelín Pineda, who went free to Celta de Vigo.

However, the player assured in conversation with Record that with a low level he does not want to go to Europe. “The main critic is me, The truth is, the last tournament was very unusual, I practically trained for a week and then went out and had no rest at any time. I thought he was going to catch up with me, but I never felt good physically. “, he claimed.

“I think that everything that is talked about outside gets bigger when the performances are not in the best way, then What I’m focused on now is getting into Cruz Azul. The European dream will always be there, but I want to achieve it in the best way, not like last tournament so I have to go forward “he added, committing himself to the club.

But what are they up to now with their renovation? “The contractual issues I leave a lot to the representatives, I hope that an agreement will be reached as soon as possible and that good things will come for both parties because I have a lot of affection for Cruz Azul. I hope that everything can be over at once, while I concentrate and regain that level, which is what is going to promote all those rumors. Let it be resolved for whatever comes (renew or leave) I believe that that has to be closed and whatever it is “Romo stressed.

However, the player was clear in pointing out that during the entire 2021 the atmosphere was not good in the institution. “It is not a subject that I would like to touch on, but I think the most important thing is to unite as a group, as a family, if we have to fight and demand each other or with the CT, the next day we will reconcile. What surrounds us in Cruz Azul has not been right for a long time, because of everything that moved, but even so we were champions and that says that if we become strong no one is going to stop us “, Hill.