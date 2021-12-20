Liga MX: How much does each player?





The wage bill of teams Liga MX, in the last year it was 182.3 million dollars, according to the portal Salary Sport. In local currency, this figure amounts to 3,843 million pesos.

What does such an amount of money mean? Could acquire the most expensive player in the world, Kylian Mbappé -who costs 3.400 billion dollars, according to Transfermarkt. It is also the budget requested by the National Electoral Institute for the revocation of the mandate or the economic spill for Cancun accommodation in the summer of 2021.

In the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 18 teams of the maximum circuit had to disburse that large amount of money to pay footballers, including their youth teams, who delivered the worst regular season in terms of goals in the history of short tournaments.

The Tigers are the team with the highest payroll, reaching more than $ 26 million with Florian thauvin almost 6 billion dollars perceived as the best element of the Liga MX paid. Meanwhile, Mazatlan has the lowest payroll with 3.5 million greenbacks.

Thanks to this economic power, the felines of the north have established themselves as one of the protagonists of tricolor football. “The idea of ​​being the best team It is not only on the court, but outside, and not only includes the men’s team, but also the women’s, basic strength, sports intelligence, sports science, that is, in everything “, said the president of the representative of the UANL, Mauricio Culebro in November.

Thauvin tricolor came to the football with high expectations, but has not managed to correspond to what you get as a salary. Just in his presentation tournament, he played 425 minutes in the Grita Mexico 2021, scored two goals and gave assists.

The goalkeeper of America, Guillermo Ochoa, It is the Mexican with salary higher revenues in the last year, winning 4.4 million dollars.

The champion Atlas showed that it is not necessary to have very high salaries to stay with the crown of Mexican soccer, since it occupies the 12th place ($ 7.1 million) and is 19.3 million lower than that of the felines of the north.

How much is the minimum winning a football player in the country? In accordance with Salary Sport, elements of U-20 schools such as Cristian Mares del Puebla earn almost 87,000 pesos a year, which is equivalent to 7,250 a month.

“I do not seem to be inflated (salaries in Liga MX). At the end, we know it’s an industry that is accustomed to paying that. Furthermore, we know that many of these salaries are determined by the quality of the players rather than by experience or any other factor, “he says. Emilio maurer, Former president of the so-called First Division in the 90s.

“What we need are strong companies. Entrepreneurs know that they have the possibility of invest in players that they will pay off. If you look at it, many of the strongest brands in the country are behind the clubs ”, affirms the former leader of Puebla.

Will there be a decrease wages in football national by the effect of the pandemic and industries hit? He consulted with the controversial Maurer.

-I think you’ll keep the same. The worst of this Covid situation is over, so I do not foresee that anything is going to change.

In European countries like England or Spain, spending clubs in wages represents up 73% revenue, according to the consulting firm Deloitte. However, in Mexico it is difficult to set a parameter due to the lack of transparency that is handled in the Liga MX in revenues and expenses generated by the clubs.

TEAMS AND SALARIES LIGA MX (FIGURES IN DOLLARS)

1. Tigers 26,471,843

2.- America 18,929,621

3.- Monterrey 16,624,363

4. Cruz Azul 14,587,467

5.- Leon 11,718,569

6. Chivas 11193094

7. Toluca 9739903

8. Santos 9720858

9. FC Juárez 9516230

10. Pumas 8026649

Pachuca 11. 7906334

12.- Atlas 7,100,198

13.- Tijuana 6,534,384

14.- Necaxa 6471685

15.- Puebla 5,406,506

16.- San Luis 5,069,572

17.- Querétaro 3720534

18.- Mazatlan 3,596,516

182,334,326 TOTAL DOLLARS

PESO TOTAL: 3,843,925,542

