Liga MX: 2021 soccer activity ends in Mexico

This Monday the final of the Apertura 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil will take place with the meeting between Tigres and Rayadas … and with it Mexican football will say goodbye to 2021, a year that left us happy, sad, and undoubtedly many surprises.

The local league gave us a couple of surprises throughout these 12 months. First with the championship of Blue Cross mid-year, breaking a streak of 23 years without being; and then with the title obtained by the Rojinegros del Atlas, who cut off with a malaria of 70 years without establishing themselves as the best.

The specific title of the Red and Black surprised more than one, despite the fact that they had a consistent performance, which made him reach the sub-leadership of the tournament. In the grand final they had to row against the tide after losing 3-2 to Len in the first leg; but nevertheless, after a 1-0 win in Jalisco, in addition to a long penalty shootout, the Foxes celebrated their hysterical second star with their audience.

It is worth mentioning that the Liga MX was used to seeing international activity on these dates, with the participation of the Concacaf Champions League champion in the Club World Cup. This end of the year, the chosen one to be part of the ‘Mundialito’ are the Rayados from Monterrey, However, following the rescheduling of the tournament, the ‘Gang’ will have to wait until the first week of February to see participation.

On the other hand, the MX Expansion League, After offering us to Tepatitln as champions in the summer, he had a surprise in store for us this December, since We had the historic Atlante as a brand new champion, after beating Tampico Madero 3-0.

Facing the Jaiba Brava again in the decisive duel, after having done it exactly one year ago, undoubtedly praised the duel; but nevertheless, Defining the championship at the renowned Ciudad de los Deportes stadium, and in front of his fans in Mexico City, gave it an even more special touch.

Finally, the Liga MX Women give the final bolt with a real great game, to define the champion squad of the Opening 2021. Will be the Rayadas de Monterrey and Tigres Femenil those who celebrate a new championship this Monday, December 20.

It is worth mentioning that this is the fifth final, in seven life tournaments of the women’s division, which is led by the northern teams. In addition, the university students arrive like the current monarchs and as the holders of four scepters, three of them obtained against their rival in the area. For their part, the Rayadas, with a crown conquered, in four finals against the felines, will arrive hungry, pure and simple, for revenge. More ingredients for the end of the year? Impossible.

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state