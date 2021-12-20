Leonardo DiCaprio’s gay character that few know

Among the many roles that Leonardo DiCaprio has played throughout his acting career is a gay character that few remember. But it is so much worth remembering.

Before becoming the crush of many and many, Leonardo Dicaprio made a gay character in the 90s movie Total Eclipse (call Eclipse in the heart in Mexico). In this historical and erotic drama, Leo played the writer Arthur Rimbaud, a real life character.

A couple of years before Leonardo Dicaprio will star Titanic (1997), the film that made him a star, made a gay character that few know or even remember. Total Eclipse (1995) is a great movie. Arthur Rimbaud was a controversial French poet and writer that contributed a lot to modern literature. However, it is well known that had a tortuous love affair with Paul-Marie Verlaine, another famous poet of the time who I was much older than him. Tape Total Eclipse tells this complicated love story.

Leonardo DiCaprio in Total Eclipse / Photo: IMDb

Leonardo DiCaprio as Arthur Rimbaud, a gay poet who falls in love with a man much older than him

Total Eclipse was directed by Agnieszka Holland and is based on a 1967 play by Christopher Hampton, who wrote the script based on letters and poems among the French poets of the 19th century. The passionate and violent relationship Come in Paul verlaine Y Arthur Rimbaud arose in a moment of growing creativity for both. Without a doubt, this romance would be described today as a toxic relationship.

Leonardo DiCaprio as Arthur Rimbaud and David Thewlis as Paul Verlaine in Total Eclipse / Photo: IMDb

Both Leonardo DiCaprio's and David Thewlis's characters are gay in the film, as it is speculated that both poets were in real life. In the film, Paul Verlaine meets Isabelle, Arthur Rimbaud's sister, at a cafe in Paris. Isabelle and her mother want Verlaine to hand over whatever copies she still has of Rimbaud's poems so they can burn them, fearing the lewdness of his writing. So that, Verlaine reflects on the wild relationship she had with Rimbaud, who died when he was just 37 years old.

Leonardo DiCaprio in Total Eclipse / Photo: IMDb

East Leonardo DiCaprio gay character is completely underrated. As it was a film that was released before Leo became a leading man and renowned Hollywood actor, it went unnoticed. But if you like tapes oldies but goodies, you should definitely check it out.

Scenes from Total Eclipse / Photos: Boyhood Movies

What's more, It has many erotic and gay sex scenes that you never thought you could enjoy from Leonardo DiCaprio.

Did you already know about the —not so well known— homosexual character that Leo did in 1995?

With information from IMDb and poets.org