Leonardo DiCaprio throws himself into a frozen lake to save his puppies

The recordings of the film “Do not look up” were so unforgettable for each of the participants, because throughout the press tour, the cast told countless anecdotes they went through, including the discomfort they went through Leonardo DiCaprio in the scene where Meryl Streep’s character shows part of her naked body.

Others never tire of remembering Jennifer Lawrence experimenting with real drugs to find out how to act during a scene in which her character was drugged, or Leo himself repeating and rewriting a scene more than fifteen times because he was not convinced by the result. But all these adventures rose a bit in tone for one reason in particular, and that is that the Oscar winner for Revenant: The Revenant brought a couple of companions to work.

These are two rescued huskies that the same actor has described as an absolute pair of tornadoes, and even though he may seem like he says it as a proud parent of his playful kids, his other stage mates would see them as utterly insane for the shenanigans they did. during their stay. But as the protective father that DiCaprio is, he experienced stressful minutes when his dogs fell into a frozen lake.





During a panel discussion hosted by Entertainment Weekly, the Titanic star recounted how he had to throw himself into the lake when he saw one of his dogs in distress.

And then i walked in [al lago]. I did not understand what he was doing on a frozen lake.

According to what his companions remember, after Leo managed to remove the first dog, the second immediately jumped and from one moment to another the actor was already inside with his two dogs, so that at the end of this little journey both furry dogs would clean themselves each other with all the calm and joy in the world. And that’s not the only thing they dealt with on set as Jonah Hill, who shared the scene with Leo and his pets, sent constant evidence of the furniture destroyed by them.

No Miren Arriba premieres on Netflix on December 24, and although it still does not have its official launch, it has already achieved several nominations both at the Golden Globes and at the Critics’ Choice Awards where it competes as Best Musical or Comedy Film and Best Film respectively. The film is a satire on the stories of the end of the world directed by Adam McKay (The Big Bet, To Hell with the News 2, The Vice President: Beyond Power).

The film tells the journey of two mediocre astronomers who discover that soon a meteor will destroy the Earth, and from then on they will look for a way to warn humanity about what awaits them. Some critics have praised the director’s work and have even described him as “a genius when it comes to satire.”

Note originally published in Tomatazos