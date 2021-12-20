Leonardo DiCaprio jumped into a frozen lake to save his dogs on the set of ‘Don’t Look Up’

We all remember how Jack, the character of Leonardo Dicaprio in ‘Titanic’. But it seems that the actor does very well in the aquatic environment, even if it is frozen. Look at the anecdote that has come to light during the promotion of ‘Do not look up’.

This Friday the highly anticipated premieres on Netflix ‘Don’t look up’ (‘Don’t Look Up’), the new comedy from Adam McKay that has an amazing cast of stars.

Many of them participated in a round table to Entertainment Weekly, They were: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry and Adam McKay himself. This is how the conversation unfolded at one point:

“The funniest thing was that Leo brought in his two rescue huskies who are just like tornadoes,” McKay begins by saying about the film’s production. “Jonah hill You could send me pictures of your smashed sofa, “continues the director.

At that moment he intervenes Jennifer Lawrence: “Tell the story of the frozen lake.” “They both basically fell into a frozen lake,” says Hill, who lived with DiCaprio during filming.

“Yes, and then I got in,” DiCaprio explains then. “One of the dogs fell,” said Lawrence, “and jumped into the frozen lake to save the dog and as soon as he pushed the dog out of the lake, the other one jumped. “

“The other he started licking the drowning man and we all ended up in the frozen lake together“says DiCaprio.

“And I’m sure you’re all wondering, I did too, he immediately undressed in the car,” concludes Lawrence with a laugh. It definitely looks like Leo learned something from Jack about nothing in icy waters.

