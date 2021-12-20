Leonardo DiCaprio and Adam McKay challenge you to look up

Leonardo DiCaprio has been a fervent advocate for the environment for as long as he is famous. But while he has produced documentaries, contributed millions of dollars to the cause through his founding, participated in relevant forums, and even used his Oscar speech to talk about climate change, the topic never overlapped with his acting work.

It wasn’t for lack of trying: I just hadn’t found the right project. And, more importantly, he didn’t want to do anything wrong.

Then Adam McKay (“The Big Short”) knocked on his door with an idea he was developing with journalist David Sirota: What if it wasn’t explicitly about climate change but about a comet? DiCaprio found it interesting.

The result is “Don’t Look Up,” a star-studded doomsday satire that hits Netflix on December 24. DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play scientists who discover a comet that could wipe out the Earth and … no one cares.

McKay and DiCaprio spoke to The Associated Press about the movie and trying to entertain and convey a message without alienating too many people.

AP: Leo, how did you decide that this was the right project?

DiCAPRIO: What’s brilliant about this script is the analogy of having a comet that will wipe out humanity within six months created this huge sense of urgency, rather than the huge narrative of slow climate movement. It really came at this specific moment in time, with movies like “Network” or “Dr. Strangelove ”, which really sums up what we’re going through as a culture. It perfectly put a mirror on our society and how we deal with the climate crisis, that we just let it continue and we did not take the actions that we must take to survive on this planet.

AP: I read that you two spent five months reviewing the script.

McKAY: There is nothing I love more than seeing my script or a cut of the film thoughtfully challenged. Leo also went into editing and I was showing him unfinished cuts. He gave fabulous notes. He’s worked with some of the greatest directors of all time, you know, Scorsese and Tarantino, these great teachers, and he knows a thing or two about stories and movies.

AP: Do you remember any great debate from these sessions?

DiCAPRIO: My motivation was to give a voice to the scientific community, to the people who have dedicated their lives to the climate crisis and how their voice feels marginalized. I am much more literal about many of these things. I wanted to bring politics and specificity and a direct link to the climate in many of these speeches that we made. It was amazing to be able to have a partner like Adam in that process who kept eliminating details that made certain people in the audience feel alienated or made him political.

McKAY: It’s interesting, some of the words that Leo and I discussed, like the word “done.” One simply means facts. And I said: “Leo, I hate to tell you, I think they politicized the word fact.” So there was constant vigilance over the words we used. We’re just trying to stay out of the bullshit, talking points, focus groups, clicks, ratings.

DiCAPRIO: As soon as we removed a lot of those words, we just made it more human.

AP: Was it cathartic to shout your frustrations in a certain way in a speech?

DiCAPRIO: Well, look, I’m not a climate scientist, but I did my best to think about the frustration of many of these people.

AP: Unassuming Randall is quite different from other characters you’ve played.

DiCAPRIO: It was a fascinating journey because yeah, I’m in scenarios where Jonah Hill or Meryl Streep is attacking me and I had to constantly swallow the things I wanted to say on a personal level and just bite the bullet and get the insult and the kick in the eggs. Even when Ariana Grande says what she’s telling me, I had to fight that instinct. It was a very, very unique experiment in patience and sitting awkwardly, which is something I love in movies; When done correctly, you can make the audience uncomfortable with you as a character. I think of “King of Comedy” or “Taxi Driver.” It is something difficult to achieve. I don’t know if I made it or not, but that’s definitely what I was looking for.

McKAY: I loved it. I just thought it was great to have a guy you’ve seen fight a bear like a great epic (Alejandro González Iñárritu’s “The Revenant”) and star in the biggest movie ever made (“Titanic”) and watch him have a panic attack or have to take a quarter of Xanax and be overwhelmed by fame.

AP: What have you thought of the public’s response so far? Are people getting what you expected?

McKAY: The important thing was that we wanted it to be funny. I watched the crowd laugh throughout the movie and then I looked at the cards (at the test screenings), and it almost seemed to challenge people who would identify as conservative, liberal and that was very encouraging to me. There will always be a couple of people angry about something.

DiCAPRIO: You never know ultimately how a movie will impact a mass audience, but a little test case for that: I have very liberal hippie parents who came out of that theater – both my mother and stepmother went to the premiere – saying, “I have to tell you that I really did relate to a lot of the characters in that movie. I mean, it got me thinking about some of my actions. I was like, ‘Am I like Meryl Streep?’

McKAY: No! Really?

DiCAPRIO: I said, “Mom, you are nothing like that character.”