Leo Fernández promises delivery in his second stage with Toluca

The Uruguayan midfielder Leonardo Fernandez promised delivery in its second stage with the Devils of Toluca, who presented it this Sunday as a new reinforcement for the Closing 2022 of Mexican soccer.

“I am grateful, now we only have to play and enjoy, go as always with the objectives that this club has to go with in the tournament. We are going to apply ourselves, ”said the 23-year-old.

Fernandez was the revelation in the tournament Closing 2020 when scoring eight goals in 10 games, but emigrated to UANL Tigers, team in which he was minimized by the coaches Ricardo Ferretti Y Miguel Herrera they gave him few opportunities.

In front of some 5,000 fans, “Leo” received this Sunday the number 10 shirt from the hands of the brazilian sinha, sports director of the institution and was acclaimed by the fans.

The player showed his talent with the guitar by singing a song for the fans who applauded him and then dominated balls and sent them to the people. A photo session and autographs closed the presentation.

Toluca, directed by Ignacio Ambriz, is one of the league’s winningest teams in the last 25 years, with seven titles, but since 2010 does not win one and now he has armed himself to try to be a protagonist in the Closure in which he will debut against Pumas UNAM, January 9.

In addition to Fernandez, the Toluca hired the side Carlos Guzman and the midfielders Jordan sierra Y Daniel Alvarez.

The team finished in sixth place in the regular season of the Opening 2021, but in the play-off for the pass to the quarterfinals he lost with the Pumas UNAM, which cost the Argentine coach his job Hernán Cristante.

The players of Toluca they fulfill the preseason for him Closure, with the purpose of being protagonists in the tournament.

With information from EFE