Leo Fernández joined the list of players who failed to shine with Tigres

The talented Uruguayan midfielder failed to show his quality in the feline squad

The Uruguayan Leo Fernandez it was transferred to Toluca after his gray step with Tigers, a team in which he could not appear and which represented him joining the list of elements that have reached the felines and have not met expectations.

Leo Fernandez, who belonged to the UANL team, was on loan with the Mexican team in the Clausura 2020, in which he stood out for his performance in the 10 matches he played by scoring eight annotations.

Leo Fernández failed to consolidate with Tigres. Imago7

For the 2020 Guardians Tournament, the South American joined the team of coach Ricardo Ferretti, but did not achieve the desired continuity, he accumulated 21 matches between that fair and the Clausura 2021, in which he scored only one goal, while with Miguel Herrera he played 11 games , of which in four he was at the start and could not score.

With this, he joined the list of players who reached Tigers as figures and they couldn’t stand out. Below are some of the items that were left in the attempt.

The now León player, came to Tigres after his time at Pachuca, started as a starter in the Clausura 2012, but gradually lost ground under the command of Ricardo Ferretti.

Hernández played seven games in the 2013 Clausura, which was his last competition in that team and then transferred to the Esmeralda team, with which he was crowned a couple of times in the 2013 Apertura and 2014 Clausura, in addition to being champion with Cruz Blue at the Clausura 2021.

The Colombian came to Mexican soccer to play with the León in the Clausura 2012 and stood out for his performance with the Guanajuato team, with which he was even crowned in the 2013 Apertura.

His performance captured the spotlight and he was hired by Tigres for the Clausura 2014, but he became another of the players who could not stand out, he stayed in the attempt to get the title, he left that team for the Clausura 2015 to return to the Lion.

The Ecuadorian arrived at the UANL as a reinforcement for the Clausura 2020, after having played with Lobos BUAP and Querétaro, where he had gone from less to more in his performance.

The felines decided to hire the South American, but he could not win a place, between that contest and the Clausura 2021 he participated in 17 matches, while in the Apertura 2021 he did not add a single minute, for which he was now transferred to Toluca for the Clausura 2022 .

The Colombian joined Tigres for the Apertura 2016 and his participation was little until the Clausura 2017, a period in which he scored four goals, for which he went on loan to Lobos BUAP.

He improved his performance with that team and returned to Tigres, but once again he stayed in the attempt to consolidate, he could not get the title, he scored nine annotations between the Apertura 2018 and Clausura 2021, for which he was transferred to the Atlas, where he He became a relevant player in the attack and helped the team to be crowned in the Apertura 2021, which represented for that club the end of a 70-year drought without championships in Mexican soccer.

The Ecuadorian could not stand out with the felines, which he joined for the Apertura 2017 after his time in English football. He already had a precedent in Mexican soccer, after he had played with the Tuzos del Pachuca with whom he was proclaimed scoring champion for the Clausura 2014, but with Tigres he could not stand out as he expected.

Enner Valencia, who could not become the starter of the team and even had a nine-month streak without scoring, ended up emigrating from the felines without leaving a mark with the UANL team.