LeBron James Generated Anthony Davis Injury at Los Angeles Lakers: Was He to Blame?

In the game Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Davis was injured after a mistake by LeBron James. Was it the fault of ‘The king’?

When it seemed that Los angeles lakers I found the chemistry between ‘Big-3’ from LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis a new lesion appeared in ‘The eyebrow’ and the winning record of the Californian team begins to shake.

The worst of the loss against Minnesota Timberwolves by 92-110 points was not the new sign of irregularity by the Lakers. Davis was injured again and according to a specialist doctor the injury is more serious than it seems. Alarms go off for Anthony!

Anthony Davis’ injury occurred during the third quarter and paradoxically it was after an error by Lebron James. Was it your fault ‘The king’? The debate started at 3, 2, 1, but what is guaranteed is that Bron had no intention of injuring ‘The eyebrow’.

Attack of Los angeles lakers It was led by LeBron James and after passing the ball to Davis he wanted to get rid of Jaden McDaniels’ mark to receive the ball again. Here would come the error of ‘The king’ which ended up causing Anthony’s injury.

Video: LeBron James caused the injury of Anthony Davis in the Lakers

LeBron James was fouled on offense for pushing Jaden McDaniels and that was not the worst because the move he made ‘The king’ to get rid of your brand ended up throwing power forward Anthony Davis’ 84 kilograms over the knee that injured himself.Was Bron at fault? The fans will judge.