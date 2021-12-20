“Late diagnosis of gastrointestinal diseases favors the appearance of malignancies”, says expert

Dr. Vázquez states that for an objective diagnosis, it is necessary to perform an endoscopy through which the stomach is observed.

Gastroparesis and celiac disease are two rare gastrointestinal conditions, but if they are not treated properly, they can trigger other factors that put the patient’s health at risk.

Gastroparesis is a disease that mainly affects the stomach muscles, slowing down the muscle contractions responsible for emptying the stomach after eating food.

According to him Dr. Ekie Vázquez, a gastroenterologist with private practice in Bayamón, this is a rare disease with an approximate incidence of 6.3 cases per 100,000 people. “Gastroparesis is diagnosed in anyone who has some form of impediment to evacuate food out of the body, causing a delay in the grinding and processing of food and emptying of the stomach.”

In general, this disease manifests itself in different ways, but the most frequent are early satiety in patients, low food consumption, a feeling of bloating, nausea and vomiting that can even cause nutritional deficiencies due to low intake of caloric requirements of the body.

Unfortunately, if these conditions are not diagnosed and treated in time, there is a risk of malnutrition. “There will come a point where the patient will feel better if he does not eat and this can trigger many nutrient deficiencies for the body. The same happens with celiac disease patients; they can even present the formation of malignancies in the digestive tract due to an untreated chronic inflammation condition ”.

In addition to this, the expert affirms that for an objective diagnosis, it is necessary to perform an endoscopy through which the stomach is observed, specifically the patterns of stomach contractility and obstruction processes are ruled out. “Usually a gastric vacuum study is carried out in conjunction with nuclear medicine specialists. A semi-solid or solid radioactive substance is administered (to the patient) to measure the amount of components of this substance that remain in the body after 2 and 4 hours of having consumed it ”.

Gastroparesis can appear in patients with diabetes or in patients who have recently had a viral syndrome. In diabetic patients, the affectation can interfere with the proper functioning of other nerves, organs such as the stomach, predisposing them to suffer from this condition.

“Diabetic patients need glycemic control. We must bring them to optimal levels of sugar control, so that the gastroparesis improves otherwise, even if we give any treatment, there will not be an improvement, “said Dr. Vázquez.

On the other hand, other important triggers may be some types of surgery, such as the repair of a hiatal hernia, or bariatric surgery. For any of these etiologies, health professionals are in charge in the first instance of alleviating the patient’s symptoms using antacids or other options, according to the symptoms presented.

Additionally, the specialist explains that “there are drugs that are approved for the treatment of gastroparesis, but these drugs should only be used when necessary and in the short term because they have many side effects and can give the patient irreversible neurological symptoms.”

“We need the help of nutritionists to make sure that the patient is eating the right diet, that they avoid insoluble fibers such as vegetable fibers, fruits and that they eat small meals at various times of the day, about 6 meals a day. ”, He emphasized.

Celiac Disease

Similar to gastroparesis, celiac disease presents with nausea, abdominal pain, bloating, and early satiety, in patients who have non-specific gastric symptoms. There is a genetic pattern that is involved, so it is necessary to determine the level of risk of the patient taking into account the symptoms that present, and the family history.

Dr. Vázquez explains that the symptoms may not be related to the gastrointestinal tract: “skin reactions, an enzyme increase in the liver and nutritional deficiencies may occur.”

The diagnosis requires an endoscopy, in order to observe the duodenum in the small intestine. “We look for patterns in the area of ​​microvilli in the duodenal area that suggest an inflammatory reaction. This area is important because it is where iron is absorbed, so patients can have iron deficiencies. “

Celiac disease is also known as a gluten allergy, so patients should avoid exposure to this component of food to avoid complications. The expert explained that the main treatment consists of eliminating gluten from the diets, although sometimes it is necessary to use steroids or some other immunosuppressant so that this intestinal reaction diminishes and there is an improvement.

See the full interview: