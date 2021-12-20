Kylie Jenner shows off luxurious Christmas decorations

The little girl of the Kardashian clan, Kylie Jenner showed off the luxurious Christmas decorations they have at home on her Instagram account.

The influencer and businesswoman published an image in which you can see the traditional Christmas tree and a three-level story pyramid, made by hand.

The piece of wood is valued at more than a thousand dollars (more than 22 thousand pesos) and the design was developed by the Muller company. Although the Christmas pyramids are traditional in Germany, around the world they have been gaining relevance.

Due to the scandal facing her husband, Travis Scott, by a human stampede that caused the death of 10 people at a festival organized by him, Jenner had been absent from social networks and this publication is the first in more than two weeks .

Criticisms from their fans

Fans of the socialite did not take the decision to show their ostentatious decoration, while many families lost loved ones in the festival organized by the model’s couple.

Some of her followers recommended that she be cautious with what she publishes while others described her as insensitive.

As the organizer of Astroworld 2021, Travis Scott faces dozens of lawsuits accusing him of negligence and incitement to disorder.

Until now there has been no legal indication about the person or persons responsible for the stampede at the music festival, which has so far left 10 dead and dozens injured.

GC