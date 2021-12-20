Know the consequences of doing too much physical exercise

Exercise is vital for good health, accompanied by a healthy diet full of nutrients. The physical activity It allows the person to release stress, get out of depression and stay away from obesity and being overweight. However, it is important to do it under the supervision of a physical education professional, since doing activities in excess can cause serious problems. consequences to the body.

In this sense, specialists suggest not taking the practice of each exercise, because the body needs rest between each workout, in order to regain energy. Therefore recovery is vital after doing physical activity, thus avoiding consequences that affect health and cause poor performance. Therefore, we tell you the negative impact of practicing sports above the recommended levels of demand.

Related news

The first of the consequences it lies in wear and tear on the joints. If a person performs exercise continuously and excessively, it will damage the joints and bones. This is because when the body develops physical activity, the joints perform almost all the movement, accompanied by the muscles that collaborate in their care. In this sense, back or knee problems may occur.

Heart problems can also occur if the athlete performs physical activity beyond the recommended times. Regardless of whether the exercise It is a benefit for the cardiovascular system, the structure of the heart and blood vessels may be damaged if the person practices sports seven days a week, without any rest, changing the heart rate.

Photo: Pixabay

Lastly, consistently engaging in physical activity will have drastic consequences in the immune system. This is because the athlete does not impose a break after each exerciseTherefore, the body remains tired, impacting the body that does not recover easily. Therefore it will be common to see more colds, fever, headaches and other complex diseases for the health of the individual.