Kim Kardashian wants to build a mansion from another planet in Palm Springs

The socialite Kim kardashian He hasn’t stopped for a moment after his divorce from Kanye West. In recent months he has started new projects that will be beneficial for his personal and sentimental life.

Among the projects is start your university studies in the career of Law, school to which she was already admitted. She is also starting a romantic relationship and now has started all the paperwork for the construction of a new mansion.

According to different media Kardashian has already started all the procedures to carry out this architectural project in Palm Springs, California. Apparently construction it will look more like a spaceship than a mansion like the one we are used to.

The spaceship, in the hands of Bo.Shi and Tadao Ando Architects and Associates, It will be located in a lot that the socialite bought before parting ways with the rapper, it cost her $ 6.3 million.

According to The Sun the mansion will have a triangular shape with rounded edges and with a hole in the center.

Now we have to wait for the final result of this great project by Kardashian, who He also owns the Calabasas property he bought with Kanye West.

