Kim Kardashian, seduces wearing outfits from Fendi and SKIMS

Kim Kardashian boasts flirty outfits from Fendi and SKIMS | Instagram

Considering that Kim Kardashian is a successful businesswoman and that you could even say that anything she touches is gold, her new collaboration with Fendi and SKIMS it became a success, as a sample of them, we are presumed to be part of some outfits of this tremendous combination of brands.

Kim’s popularity precedes her as one of the most famous internet celebrities, especially on Instagram where she has 271 million followers.

Precisely for this reason, when you share a publication in a short time, reaching a million like’s is something of the most common for this beauty and businesswoman.

Despite the fact that advertising is a constant to promote any product, marketing today is mostly focused on digital media, especially on Instagram, which is where Kim kardashian and her sisters concentrate their promotional items.

In the case of the Kardashian Jenner clan, the greater number of followers you have, the greater the possibility of having assured sales of their products, as happened with the launch of their collaboration with the famous Italian brand.

In the images she shared via Instagram through her stories, she appears wearing clothes that cover her figure, but which she wears open in the case of a jacket to show off the top underneath her and her enormous charms that peek a bit above the same.

Being flirtatious for Kim Kardashian older sister of Kylie Jenner has not been a problem at all, in fact there are more publications in which she appears showing off her curves and silhouette, which is what we see her posing as a diva covering her body.

Kim Kardashian as a businesswoman

At first, Kanye West’s ex-wife rose to fame thanks to a leaked video where she was with her love partner, taking advantage of her fame, she decided to take advantage of the situation.

They quickly offered her to perform KUWTK, it was there that her life as a businesswoman began, with each of the new seasons and with her growing success. Kim kardashian decided to go one step further.

Little by little she began to launch some products for sale, such as the nail paints in which her sisters collaborated, then her perfumes and makeup until she reached SKIMS, just to mention a few of her entrepreneurial projects.