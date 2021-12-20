Kim Kardashian revealed her secret to getting long hair, it’s about rice water | Famous
In recent years Kim kardashian It has become a benchmark in the world of fashion, such as beauty. The 41-year-old has her own hair care products, but she also uses home remedies to keep her hair in good shape.
The Kardashian-Jenner clan has shared some beauty tips, for example, the model Kendall jenner He expressed that he uses an avocado mask with oatmeal, but now it was his sister’s turn, who said he used a homemade product to achieve impeccable hair.
What is the ingredient that Kim Kardashian uses?
Kim revealed the secret to the oldest of the Kardashians, Kourtney.
“Many countries in the East have used this natural recipe for years, taking advantage of its healing and nutritional benefits.”
According to his sister, Kourtney kardashian who published it on his blog ‘Poosh’, the trick is in the rice water, where he assured that in addition to strengthening his mane, it helps promote growth.
The liquid contains vitamins A, B, D and E, as well as calcium and iron, the perfect ‘match’ to strengthen hair follicles and allow each strand of hair to achieve its maximum shine.
To this is added a carbohydrate: inositol, which can repair split ends and restore hydration to the hair.
How does Kim Kardashian apply rice water?
According to the businesswoman, she only needs a third of a cup of rice, along with two cups of mineral water. Subsequently, place it over medium heat, let the formula heat for 20 to 30 minutes until it reaches a white tone.
After that, she waits for it to cool down and uses it as part of the bath. This he does at least once a week.
Kim Kardashian spoke of other beauty secrets
The mother of 4 children spoke with the magazine ‘Vogue’ and expressed some other tips that keep her with a careful skin.
Kim claimed to use a moisturizer twice a day, first applying it in her morning routine, after a toner and finally before going to sleep she washed her face again and applied the cream.
How do you manage to have an intact foundation? With the skin prepared and hydrated, Kim kardashian apply makeup base on the hands, with the help of the buds expand the product, thus taking advantage of the heat of your body to blur it.
For the lips, Kim assured to mark the contour of her mouth with a dark eyeliner, instead of defining the upper arch, she simply makes a very soft line to achieve the vibes of the 90s. Finally, she smudges the product with her fingers.